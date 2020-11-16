The players most likely to be traded on each team

In August, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce joined the HoopsHype podcast and forecasted a big offseason for the organization in the hopes of improving drastically. “You’re looking at the Raptors, Bucks, LA Clippers, and the Nuggets, who have tremendous depth. We want to be in that same category. We want to make a huge jump next year.”

Atlanta has been active in trade talks heading into the draft with the sixth overall pick exploring scenarios to move the pick for veteran help. As discussed on the HoopsHype podcast, free-agent guard Joe Harris is among the targets on Atlanta’s free-agent radar this season.

Dedmon is on the books for $13.3 million next season. His $13.3 million salary for the 2021-22 season is only guaranteed for $1 million, making Dedmon an attractive trade target for a team in cost-cutting mode. After trading for Clint Capela, Dedmon will move to the bench for Atlanta next season as an expensive backup.

John Collins is another player opposing teams will monitor closely. After averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in consecutive seasons, Collins is eligible for an extension this offseason. Collins and his agents, Jeff Schwartz and Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports Management, will seek a maximum contract extension ideally.

“I’m all in,” Collins said regarding a potential extension on the HoopsHype podcast. “I’m true to Atlanta. There’s nothing else I’ve got to say. I’m ready to extend.”

If the Hawks and Collins’ camp are far apart on an extension, it could open the door for Atlanta to gauge his value on the trade market.