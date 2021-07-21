NBA players react to Bucks winning title

LeBron James
Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021
Kevin Durant
Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas!
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021
Stephen Curry
Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro
— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 21, 2021
Rudy Gobert
So happy for Giannis and Milwaukee man…amazing to see what happens when you put your heart and your soul into something and stay genuine and true to yourself. Inspirational 🙏🏽
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 21, 2021
Dwyane Wade
Legendary 🏆 Congrts to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 21, 2021
Serge Ibaka
Well deserved 🏆 Congratulations to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) July 21, 2021
Jamal Murray
That was fun to watch‼️ Congrats to the Bucks🙏🏽💯
— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) July 21, 2021
Bam Adebayo
Never Call @Khris22m Underrated Again.
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) July 21, 2021
Jaylen Brown
Respect to @Giannis_An34 💯
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 21, 2021
Draymond Green
This is not the last we will see of my lil bro @DevinBook !!!!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2021
Patrick Patterson
Congrats PJ.. happy for u fam!
— Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) July 21, 2021
Larry Nance Jr
Giannis is still only 26 bro…. 🤦🏽♂️
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 21, 2021
Trae Young
Need to know that feeling.. at least a couple times ! 🏆
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 21, 2021
Ja Morant
gotta get one.
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 21, 2021
Jamal Crawford
Congrats to the Bucks. Love everything about Giannis. Much respect due!
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 21, 2021