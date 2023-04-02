NBA players react to San Diego State's buzzer-beater: 'What a game'

NBA players react to San Diego State's buzzer-beater: 'What a game'

Social Media

NBA players react to San Diego State's buzzer-beater: 'What a game'

April 2, 2023- by

By |

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hit a buzzer-beater to beat Florida Atlantic in the semifinal of the NCAA Final Four.

The Aztecs came back from down 14 points in the second half and beat Florida in dramatic fashion 72-71 thanks to Butler’s game-winner.

NBA players reacted to the play live, on Twitter.

, , , Social Media

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home