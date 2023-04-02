NBA players react to San Diego State's buzzer-beater: 'What a game'

San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hit a buzzer-beater to beat Florida Atlantic in the semifinal of the NCAA Final Four.
The Aztecs came back from down 14 points in the second half and beat Florida in dramatic fashion 72-71 thanks to Butler’s game-winner.
NBA players reacted to the play live, on Twitter.
Wow 🫡
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) April 2, 2023
OMGGG
— Trendon Watford (@trendonw) April 2, 2023
LAMONT MF BUTLER!!!
— Malachi Flynn (@malachiflynn) April 2, 2023
GAME
— Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) April 2, 2023
Big time f***ing shot Lamont!
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) April 2, 2023
Not into college hoops but f SDSU and ASWHOOO?!! #GOCATS
— 7even (@iAmSJ) April 2, 2023