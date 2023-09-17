NBA players react to wild Colorado football game: 'I don't watch football but that was a heck of a game'

NBA players were stunned by Colorado’s double overtime win over Colorado State in what was a wild football game Saturday night.
During the game, Colorado’s two-way player Travis Hunter had to leave the game and was taken to a nearby hospital, due to an injury he sustained. The injury he sustained was caused by a dirty hit from Henry Blackburn.
Here’s how NBA players reacted to both the dirty play, plus the end result of this unreal game.
I don't watch football but that was a heck of a game 🔥
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) September 17, 2023
SHEDEUR YOU’RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023
Colorado got so much swag out there
— Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) September 17, 2023
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Travis Hunter
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023
Like I don’t understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I’ve seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023
2 is a badddddd man
— RJ (@RjHampton14) September 17, 2023
that’s tuff julio ❌
— Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) September 17, 2023
YESSIRRRR!!!!!!
— RJ (@RjHampton14) September 17, 2023
Let’s Go BUFFS!!! Wow
— Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) September 17, 2023
You gotta give it to the AD of @CUBuffsFootball
— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) September 17, 2023
Everybody I know watching the game is crazyyyyyyyyy
— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) September 17, 2023
This game 🔥🔥🔥
— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 17, 2023
STOP PLAYING!!!!
— elfrid payton (@elfrid) September 17, 2023
SHILO supposed to high step all the way to the ZONE!!!!!! Ayyyyeeeeee 🤣🤣🤣🤣🕺🏾🤷🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023
Shadeur is HIM
— Reggie Jackson (@Reggie_Jackson) September 17, 2023
Sheeeeesh!
— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) September 17, 2023
Prime got the whole world rooting for Colorado!! America’s college team fa shooooo…
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 17, 2023
Good ass game!
— LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) September 17, 2023
Put ya stunna shades on…
— andre (@andre) September 17, 2023