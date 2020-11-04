USA Today Sports

The players with the smallest hands ever at the draft combine (relative to height)

Having large hands is a huge help for NBA players, as gripping the ball and controlling it becomes easier for those with bigger hands than those with smaller ones.

As such, hand size is measured at the annual NBA Draft Combine, and guess what? Not everyone measures in as impressively as Kawhi Leonard did when he was a prospect.

Below, check out the smallest hands ever measured at the NBA Draft Combine. The Morris twins Markieff and Marcus, who have both had impressive careers thus far, both surprisingly make an appearance on this list.

1
TJ McConnell

TJ McConnell

Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 7 inches
Length x width / height: 0.724

2
James Anderson

James Anderson

Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.803

3
Diamond Stone

Diamond Stone

Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.813

4
Tyler Ulis

Tyler Ulis

Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 7.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.818

5
Michael Carter-Williams

Michael Carter-Williams

Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.831

6
Kendall Williams

Kendall Williams

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.835

7
Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams

Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.844

8
Cameron Johnson

Cam Johnson

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.861

9
Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.861

10
Louis King

Louis King

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.863

11
Shamorie Ponds

Shamorie Ponds

Hand length: 7.75 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.867

12
Jaylen Hands

Jaylen Hands

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.871

13
Marquis Teague

Marquis Teague

Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876

14
J'Covan Brown

J'Covan Brown

Hand length: 7.75 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876

15
Jawun Evans

Jawun Evans

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876

16
Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris, Los Angeles Lakers

Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.879

17
Jon Diebler

Jon Diebler

Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.881

18
Terran Petteway

Terran Petteway

Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.887

19
Marcus Morris

Marcus Morris vs Luka Doncic

Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.888

20
Chinanu Onuaku

Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.889

21
Pierre Jackson

Pierre Jackson

Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.890

22
Kevin Jones

Kevin Jones

Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.891

23
Delon Wright

Delon Wright

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.892

24
Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter

Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.896

25
Rashad Vaughn

Rashad Vaughn

Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.898

