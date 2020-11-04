The players with the smallest hands ever at the draft combine (relative to height)

Having large hands is a huge help for NBA players, as gripping the ball and controlling it becomes easier for those with bigger hands than those with smaller ones.

As such, hand size is measured at the annual NBA Draft Combine, and guess what? Not everyone measures in as impressively as Kawhi Leonard did when he was a prospect.

Below, check out the smallest hands ever measured at the NBA Draft Combine. The Morris twins Markieff and Marcus, who have both had impressive careers thus far, both surprisingly make an appearance on this list.