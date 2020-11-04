The players with the smallest hands ever at the draft combine (relative to height)

Having large hands is a huge help for NBA players, as gripping the ball and controlling it becomes easier for those with bigger hands than those with smaller ones.
As such, hand size is measured at the annual NBA Draft Combine, and guess what? Not everyone measures in as impressively as Kawhi Leonard did when he was a prospect.
Below, check out the smallest hands ever measured at the NBA Draft Combine. The Morris twins Markieff and Marcus, who have both had impressive careers thus far, both surprisingly make an appearance on this list.
1
TJ McConnell
Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 7 inches
Length x width / height: 0.724
2
James Anderson
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.803
3
Diamond Stone
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.813
4
Tyler Ulis
Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 7.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.818
5
Michael Carter-Williams
Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.831
6
Kendall Williams
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.835
7
Jordan Adams
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 7.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.844
8
Cameron Johnson
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.861
9
Perry Ellis
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.861
10
Louis King
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.863
11
Shamorie Ponds
Hand length: 7.75 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.867
12
Jaylen Hands
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.871
13
Marquis Teague
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876
14
J'Covan Brown
Hand length: 7.75 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876
15
Jawun Evans
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.876
16
Markieff Morris
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.879
17
Jon Diebler
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.881
18
Terran Petteway
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.887
19
Marcus Morris
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.888
20
Chinanu Onuaku
Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 8 inches
Length x width / height: 0.889
21
Pierre Jackson
Hand length: 7.5 inches
Hand width: 8.25 inches
Length x width / height: 0.890
22
Kevin Jones
Hand length: 9 inches
Hand width: 7.75 inches
Length x width / height: 0.891
23
Delon Wright
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.892
24
Kevin Huerter
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.896
25
Rashad Vaughn
Hand length: 8 inches
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Length x width / height: 0.898
Basketball, Draft, NBA, Ranking, Draft Combine, Evergreen, Featured, Top