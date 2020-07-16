USA Today Sports

The social justice messages NBA players have chosen

A large majority of players will display social justice messages rather than their own names on the backs of their jerseys at the Orlando bubble. ‘Equality’ is by far is the most popular with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert and Chris Paul among those choosing it.

Though we still don’t know what each of the players has selected, some have disclosed their choices already.

Here they are:

Anti-Racist

Players choosing this message: De’Aaron Fox

Black Lives Matter

Players choosing this message: Bol Bol, Troy Brown, Alex Caruso, Zach Collins, Tyler Cook, Jae Crowder, Troy Daniels, Hamidou Diallo, Udonis Haslem, Cory Joseph, Kyle Korver, Caris LeVert, Khris Middleton and Monte Morris

Education Reform

Players choosing this message: Kent Bazemore, Gordon Hayward and CJ McCollum

Enough

Players choosing this message: Admiral Schofield and Ivica Zubac

Equality

Players choosing this message: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jose Juan Barea, Marco Belinelli, Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Vlatko Cancar, Willie Cauley-Stein, Antonius Cleveland, Pat Connaughton, Jamal Crawford, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rudy Gobert, Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Harris, Joe Harris, Justin Jackson, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Meyers Leonard, Boban Marjanovic, Shabazz Napier, Jusuf Nurkic, Chris Paul, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Nikola Vucevic and Delon Wright

Freedom

Players choosing this message: Marvin Bagley, Aaron Gordon, Enes Kanter, Jamal Murray and Marcus Smart

How Many More?

Players choosing this message: Danny Green, Montrezl Harrell and Damian Lillard

I Am A Man

Players choosing this message: Mike Conley

I Can't Breathe

Players choosing this message: Noah Vonleh

Love Us

Players choosing this message: Torrey Craig, Semi Ojeleye and Mason Plumlee

Peace

Players choosing this message: Jordan Clarkson, Justin James, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Oubre

Respect Us

Players choosing this message: Jevon Carter, PJ Dozier and JaVale McGee

Say Her Name

Players choosing this message: Harry Giles and Johnathan Williams

Say Their Names

Players choosing this message: Jrue Holiday, Patrick McCaw and Duncan Robinson

Speak Up

Players choosing this message: Justise Winslow

Stand Up

Players choosing this message: Michael Porter Jr.

Us

Players choosing this message: Torrey Craig.

Vote

Players choosing this message: Keita Bates-Diop, Paul Millsap and Matisse Thybulle

No message

Player choosing their own name: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Jerami Grant, Al Horford, LeBron James, Derrick Jones Jr, De’Anthony Melton and Austin Rivers

