The social justice messages NBA players have chosen

A large majority of players will display social justice messages rather than their own names on the backs of their jerseys at the Orlando bubble. ‘Equality’ is by far is the most popular with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert and Chris Paul among those choosing it.
Though we still don’t know what each of the players has selected, some have disclosed their choices already.
Here they are:
Anti-Racist
Players choosing this message: De’Aaron Fox
Black Lives Matter
Players choosing this message: Bol Bol, Troy Brown, Alex Caruso, Zach Collins, Tyler Cook, Jae Crowder, Troy Daniels, Hamidou Diallo, Udonis Haslem, Cory Joseph, Kyle Korver, Caris LeVert, Khris Middleton and Monte Morris
Education Reform
Players choosing this message: Kent Bazemore, Gordon Hayward and CJ McCollum
Enough
Players choosing this message: Admiral Schofield and Ivica Zubac
Equality
Players choosing this message: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jose Juan Barea, Marco Belinelli, Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Vlatko Cancar, Willie Cauley-Stein, Antonius Cleveland, Pat Connaughton, Jamal Crawford, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Goran Dragic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rudy Gobert, Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Harris, Joe Harris, Justin Jackson, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Meyers Leonard, Boban Marjanovic, Shabazz Napier, Jusuf Nurkic, Chris Paul, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Nikola Vucevic and Delon Wright
Freedom
Players choosing this message: Marvin Bagley, Aaron Gordon, Enes Kanter, Jamal Murray and Marcus Smart
How Many More?
Players choosing this message: Danny Green, Montrezl Harrell and Damian Lillard
I Am A Man
Players choosing this message: Mike Conley
I Can't Breathe
Players choosing this message: Noah Vonleh
Love Us
Players choosing this message: Torrey Craig, Semi Ojeleye and Mason Plumlee
Peace
Players choosing this message: Jordan Clarkson, Justin James, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Oubre
Respect Us
Players choosing this message: Jevon Carter, PJ Dozier and JaVale McGee
Say Her Name
Players choosing this message: Harry Giles and Johnathan Williams
Say Their Names
Players choosing this message: Jrue Holiday, Patrick McCaw and Duncan Robinson
Speak Up
Players choosing this message: Justise Winslow
Stand Up
Players choosing this message: Michael Porter Jr.
Us
Players choosing this message: Torrey Craig.
Vote
Players choosing this message: Keita Bates-Diop, Paul Millsap and Matisse Thybulle
No message
Player choosing their own name: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Jerami Grant, Al Horford, LeBron James, Derrick Jones Jr, De’Anthony Melton and Austin Rivers
