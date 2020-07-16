The social justice messages NBA players have chosen

A large majority of players will display social justice messages rather than their own names on the backs of their jerseys at the Orlando bubble. ‘Equality’ is by far is the most popular with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert and Chris Paul among those choosing it.

Though we still don’t know what each of the players has selected, some have disclosed their choices already.

Here they are: