USA Today Sports

NBA players who got waived on Christmas

NBA players who got waived on Christmas

Business

NBA players who got waived on Christmas

December 24, 2020- by

By |

It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.

Jeff Green (Utah, 2019)

Tony Wroten (Philadelphia, 2015)

Tony Wroten, Philadelphia

Donald Sloan (Cleveland, 2012)

Donald Sloan

Marcus Cousin (Houston, 2011)

Marcus Cousin

Ben Uzoh (Charlotte, 2011)

Ben Uzoh

Eddie House (Miami, 2011)

Eddie House

Nate Robinson (Oklahoma City, 2011)

Nate Robinson

Marko Jaric (Memphis, 2009)

Marko Jaric

Sharrod Ford (Phoenix, 2005)

Sharrod Ford

Marcus Haislip (Indiana, 2004)

Marcus Haislip

Slavko Vranes (New York, 2003)

Slavko Vranes

Pat Cummings (Utah, 1990)

Pat Cummings

TR Dunn (Denver, 1990)

TR Dunn

Leon Wood (Sacramento, 1990)

Leon Wood

Mike Woodson (Cleveland, 1990)

Mike Woodson

Dave Popson (Boston, 1990)

Dave Popson

Kelvin Upshaw (Dallas, 1990)

Kelvin Upshaw

Reggie Williams (San Antonio, 1990)

Reggie Williams

Avery Johnson (Denver, 1990)

Avery Johnson

Jim Farmer (Philadelphia, 1990)

Jim Farmer

Pete Myers (San Antonio, 1990)

Pete Myers

, , , Basketball, Business, Free Agency, NBA

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home