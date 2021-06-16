Free agency stock watch: Jeff Green, Georges Niang, Torrey Craig and more

There is always room for gritty guys like Torrey Craig who are able to make their team better without necessarily needing the ball in their hands to make an impact.

While those are not always the type of players whose name pops when casual fans look at the box score, as Craig could go most of the game without taking a shot, a contending roster needs players who are able to play within their role. It is hard not to appreciate the level of determination that he plays with whenever he is in the game.

Just watch Torrey Craig on this sequence. pic.twitter.com/5uuJNbGUfd — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) June 10, 2021

The Phoenix Suns were always going to stand out on offense thanks to the prowess of Devin Booker. Craig, who won Best Defensive Player in Australia’s NBL in 2017, makes them a more complete team.

He has allowed just 0.303 points per possession on defense during the playoffs, according to Synergy, the best mark among all players in the playoffs. While he is just 6-foot-7, he leads his team (minimum: 50 minutes) with 1.8 blocks and 11.2 rebounds per 36 minutes during postseason play.

It’s going to be an expensive offseason for the Suns with looming extensions for Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, plus whatever happens with Chris Paul’s player option. However, re-signing Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig should be very important. Phoenix’s bench unit is so solid. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 10, 2021

Suns head coach Monty Williams recently said that his team would be in a “different place” without Craig. He added that the organization absolutely needed him when they were able to get him when they acquired him for cash consideration from the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season.

Meanwhile, his former head coach Mike Malone said that he wished Craig “was still in a Nugget uniform” after the Suns eliminated Denver from the playoffs.

With that kind of praise, it seems obvious that he will be worth every penny of whatever deal that he is offered during the upcoming offseason. But the question is simply how much Phoenix will be able to offer. Frankly, whatever number you currently have in your head, is not enough.

