Free agency stock watch: John Collins, Dennis Schroeder, Blake Griffin and more

When it comes to what went wrong for Dennis Schroeder during the postseason, it is hard to even know where to begin, but let’s put it this way: the troubles were nothing short of immense.

It is going to be hard for the Los Angeles Lakers to look past the 0-point, 0-for-9 performance he had during the blowout loss in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns. It will be tough to forget all of the missed jump shots, shooting 13-for-46 (28.3 percent) on his jumper during the postseason.

As a whole, Schroeder averaged 0.89 points per possession on offensive possessions that he finished in the playoffs. That ranked in the 26 percentile among all players in the postseason, per Synergy.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder explained why he didn't agree to an extension and stressed he ultimately wants to re-sign with Los Angeles and win a championship. pic.twitter.com/D8QNlJeGVt — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 4, 2021

Aside from the struggles on the floor, he also had some distractions off it. Throughout the year, he reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers from the team, but that came with some other drama as well.

He started off the season essentially demanding a spot in the starting lineup despite playing a bench role with Oklahoma City. He missed extended periods due to violating COVID-19 protocol on multiple occasions and told the media that he refused to get vaccinated. All of this eventually culminated with him getting caught removing the Lakers from his bio on Instagram, putting them back, then removing them again like a high school couple in the middle of a breakup.

Schroeder is seeking more than $20 million per season, based on reports, and if the Lakers had won a title that may have happened. But overall, with the way that he, it seems more likely that figure could be cut in half than exceeded.

