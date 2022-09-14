NBA execs poll: Luka Doncic top player to build around; Evan Mobley, Anthony Edwards Top 5

In January of 2022, HoopsHype polled 15 NBA executives and asked them to rank their top five players under 25 years old by the start of the NBA season to build around. We have repeated the exercise ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the unanimous first choice among the NBA executives polled, while Evan Mobley and Anthony Edwards were two of the top risers.

Four new players earned votes while three players fell in the ranking.

In our scoring system, the top player received five points, the second received four points, the third received three points, the fourth received two points, and the fifth player received one point for each ballot.

The results of the poll are listed below.