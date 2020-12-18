NBA predictions: Our picks for All-League teams

DAMIAN LILLARD

Damian Lillard has long been one of the more respected point guards in the NBA but somehow raised his profile even more at the end of last season. He averaged 33.0 ppg in the bubble, the most among all players, and essentially willed the Portland Trail Blazers to the playoffs during seeding play. Lillard is one of the more reliable options in the Western Conference and is a likely pick to earn All-NBA 1st Team consideration, which he has only accomplished once before.

LUKA DONCIC

It is hard to remember that Luka Doncic is entering just his third season in the league, considering his play on the court and his accomplishments are significantly more impressive than any other 21 years old in recent memory. But the Dallas Mavericks superstar is already a betting favorite to win 2021 NBA MVP, a do-it-all type of player who seems poised to take yet another leap forward ready to lead Dallas to a deep playoff run.

LEBRON JAMES

This past season, LeBron James showed a different side of himself on the offensive side of the ball. James averaged 10.2 assists per game, which was the best mark in the NBA. During a tumultuous time off the court, including the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and a global pandemic, he showed exemplary leadership and extraordinary determination to win a championship with his third team in the league. James is an unbelievable figure on and off the floor and is still playing like a perennial MVP candidate.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

After winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards, as well as winning Defensive Player of the Year this past season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for another huge season. He answered the biggest question about his future by signing a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo averaged a career-best 29.5 ppg and 13.6 rpg in 2019-20 and may look even better next season considering Milwaukee is flanking their superstar with a solid duo of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

ANTHONY DAVIS

Now coming off his first NBA championship, Anthony Davis showed he is every bit the superstar that warranted a massive haul in a trade that sent him from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did he average 26.1 ppg but he was also the runner-up in voting for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Davis is a special player on both sides of the floor and should be considered the best big man in the league.

