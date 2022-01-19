Ranking the likeliest players to make All-Star debuts this season

2021-22 stats: 24.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 48.7 FG%

Another player who should be considered a lock to make his All-Star debut in 2021-22 is Grizzlies lead guard Ja Morant, who has been explosively dominant this campaign for Memphis, outside of a couple of weeks that he missed due to injury.

Morant’s midseason highlight tape is one of the most impressive we’ve seen this year…

nah this tough 🔥 https://t.co/gv3Wd0VplG — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 18, 2022

…and Morant agrees.

Morant is explosive, tough getting to the basket, has good court vision and is even knocking down threes off the dribble now, making him the young Murray State Racer nearly unstoppable one-on-one. He’s 15th in VORP on the campaign and eighth in BPM, ahead of the likes of Doncic, Harden and Rudy Gobert.

Add in the fact that Memphis is sixth in net rating in 2021-22 (+3.7) and third in the West at 37-15 to this point, and you have absolutely no reason to think Morant won’t be an All-Star this year.

It’s also more than likely it’ll be the first of many such accolades in Morant’s career, as the 22-year-old looks every bit like a superstar in the making.

For the latest Ja Morant rumors, click here.