Ranking: The Top 25 power forwards for the 2022-23 season

If we were doing this project in a different way, ranking the NBA’s top players instead of breaking it down by position, Giannis Antetokounmpo would rank perhaps at No. 1 but without a doubt in the Top 3, as the Greek Freak, despite not winning MVP in either of the last two seasons, remains arguably the league’s most impactful player thanks to his contributions on both sides of the floor.

The advanced analytics agree with that assessment, with VORP ranking Antetokounmpo the No. 2 player of the 2021-22 season, BPM likewise No. 2, as well as Win Shares, WS/48 and PER, all placing the 27-year-old as the second-best player last season. Even our own Global Rating metric ranks Antetokounmpo as the No. 2 player of the last 365 days.

We don’t need advanced stats to tell us that, however, as his raw averages – 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks on 55.3 percent shooting – remain ridiculous while the eye test also makes it quite clear the type of player the Milwaukee Bucks power forward is.

An absolute force when he catches the ball down low, Antetokounmpo can also grab a rebound, hightail it in transition himself, throw down monster dunks or create for others, as well as score on face-up opportunities. His outside jumper will never be a strength but even then, Antetokounmpo can at least knock down threes at this point in his career.

Defensively, too, the former league MVP is magnificent, racking up takeaways thanks to his ridiculous wingspan and high-level effort, blocking shots, even those that appear safe from his long arms, and boasting the ability to guard every position on the floor.

In all, Antetokounmpo is one of the two or three best basketball players in the world, and 2022-23 should be more of the same for the future Hall-of-Famer.

