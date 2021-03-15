The Top 25 players under 25

When you really think about it, it’s truly somewhat surprising how easily Luka Doncic was able to assimilate into the NBA, starting off strong right away as a first-year player, taking home Rookie of the Year, and now, in just Season-3, already being a two-time All-Star and a 1st Team All-NBAer.

Doncic isn’t showing signs of plateauing either, averaging 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists this season while improving his field-goal percentage (47.6) and three-point percentage (34.9).

The Slovenian superstar also ranks fifth on the campaign in VORP, seventh in BPM and eighth in PER, indicating he’s been a borderline MVP candidate based on impact and production for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020-21.

And what’s scary is Doncic still has plenty of room to get better, particularly as he continues to improve his outside shooting and his physique as he matures, a scary notion for opponents in the West.

Regardless, Doncic is still clearly the best player under 25 years old right now, and our voting as a team reflected that: All seven of our voters had Doncic No. 1 in their individual rankings.

That seems about right.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

The other players who received votes for this exercise but just missed the cut to make the Top 25 are OG Anunoby (Toronto), Tyrese Haliburton (Sacramento), Lauri Markkanen (Chicago), De’Andre Hunter (Atlanta), Malik Beasley (Minnesota), Immanuel Quickley (New York) and Jalen Brunson (Dallas).

The ones with the strongest cases there have to be Anunoby, Hunter and Beasley, who have all proven to be legit rotation players this year, Anunoby as a 3-and-D swingman with off the dribble scoring ability, Hunter as a stout two-way forward who can score and defend and Beasley as a 20-point-per-game scorer in 2020-21.

And as we mentioned before, Jaren Jackson Jr. also would have made the Top 25 if he were healthy this season, as he’s an already established modern big man who protects the paint and spaces the floor at high levels.

Alas, we only had 25 spots to use and the NBA is too loaded with young talent for everyone to earn a spot in these rankings.