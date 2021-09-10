Ranking the Top 22 power forwards for the 2021-22 season

2020-21 stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 61.1 FG%

New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson is so dominant already and improving so quickly that there’s a very real chance he outpaces this ranking for next season, even despite us having him projected this highly, at No. 3.

In 2020-21, his age-20 campaign, Williamson was already the NBA’s eighth leading scorer at 27.0 points per game, 0.1 more than Durant and 0.6 more than fellow Duke superstar Jayson Tatum, and did so while shooting a monstrous 61.1 percent from the floor.

Sure, that’s partly a product of Williamson just 0.6 three-pointers nightly, but the uber-explosive lefty was still the NBA’s leading player in field-goal percentage among players with at least 15 field-goal attempts per contest, outpacing the likes of the player coming up at No. 1 on our list, as well as Nikola Jokic, who was third on that list.

Already, Williamson has become the best under-21 scorer the league has ever seen, as the Pelicans power forward was the first player ever to average at least 25.0 points for his career prior to being old enough to drink in the United States, and he managed that that without having to launch seven threes every night.

VORP had Williamson as the league’s ninth-most impactful player last season, BPM had him at No. 11 and WS/48 had him at 13th while Synergy Sports rated Williamson as an “excellent” scorer in his sophomore campaign, in the 92nd percentile league-wide and producing 1.153 PPP on all scoring opportunities.

That’s all to say, the absurdly strong, skilled and athletic Williamson is developing at a terrifying pace, and in a league so perimeter-oriented where size has started to matter less and less, Williamson is absolutely battering opponents on a nightly basis.

The sky is truly the limit for the monstrous power forward down in New Orleans.

