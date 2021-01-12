The best NBA player by age group

The one player who is doing his best to prove that Father Time is a mere myth is LeBron James, who still, even as a 36-year-old, has a strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world, at least based on the nightly impact he makes as a scorer and playmaker.

James is putting up a 24.0/8.3/7.7 stat line, making him one of just three players with a 24/8/7 stat line this year along with Doncic and Jokic, who are both over 10 years his junior. James also ranks 10th league-wide in VORP and sixth in Win Shares, easily the highest ranking for any player his age.

Although James numbers have taken a bit of a dip this season, that could be attributed to the short turnaround between the Lakers’ championship run and the start of this campaign and James – smartly – taking things slowly early on in the season before ramping up the effort come playoff time.

Considering L.A. is still second in net rating (+8.1) and first in the West at 8-3, there’s no need for James to go all out anytime soon.

Either way, James is an MVP candidate and the unquestioned best player on the reigning champions, which is almost unfathomable for a 36-year-old, of which there are just four total in the NBA as of right now.

Honorable mentions: Andre Iguodala, JJ Redick, Carmelo Anthony