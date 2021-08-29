Ranking the Top 22 shooting guards for the 2021-22 season

2020-21 stats: 24.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 10.8 apg, 2.8 3PTM, 46.6 FG%

If we had done these rankings by tier, at the top would be James Harden in a level all on his own followed by every other shooting guard. Harden has been that much better than everyone else at the position for years now, something backed up by just about every metric, advanced or raw, imaginable.

Before we get started, for full disclosure, we went with Harden as a shooting guard as opposed to a point guard for our exercise based on Basketball-Reference’s positional estimates projecting that the 32-year-old spent 43 percent of his time with the Brooklyn Nets at the 2 versus 29 percent at lead guard, as well as due to the fact that if Harden and Kyrie Irving split time running point next campaign, it made more sense to us to list each at their historically more natural positions for our rankings.

Now back to singing Harden’s praises.

If we look at league rankings for the various advanced statistics in 2020-21, the only truly elite player on this entire list is Harden, as even Beal didn’t rank higher than 21st overall in any of Box Plus/Minus, Value Over Replacement Player, Player Efficiency Rating or Win Shares per 48 Minutes.

Harden, on the other hand, ranked seventh in Box Plus/Minus and 10th in Win Shares per 48 Minutes, two per-game metrics that paint a clearer picture of the bearded 2-guard’s impact last season considering how much time he missed with injury.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, either, as Harden has mastered the modern game since coming into his prime, both with his foul-drawing gift and shot selection, avoiding the midrange almost entirely and doing all of his damage from beyond the arc or near the rim instead.

All that’s left for the former league MVP to completely fill his resume is that ever-elusive NBA championship, which could come sooner rather than later considering the expectations surrounding the Nets for 2021-22. They already had the third-ranked point guard in the first edition of this series, Irving, and, spoiler alert, they have a certain small forward who will also likely top the list in his own positional ranking.

Anything less than a title next season would be an utter disappointment for Brooklyn, but even without one, there’s no doubting Harden’s standing as the best shooting guard in the Association.

For the latest James Harden rumors, click here.