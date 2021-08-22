Ranking the Top 22 point guards for the 2021-22 season

2020-21 stats: 28.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.5 apg, 4.1 3PTM, 45.1 FG%

Despite a certain lack of team success over recent years, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is impossible to fault for such postseason failures, as without him, the Blazers would likely not even be a playoff-level team.

Lillard is one of the best deep-three-ball shooters in the Association, a beyond-capable playmaker, an elite scorer who’s still able to average over seven dimes nightly, and beyond clutch when he’s needed to get buckets late in tight games.

Among players with at least 75 field-goal attempts in what the NBA deems to be “clutch situations,” i.e. when there are fewer than five minutes remaining and the scoreline is within five points either way, Lillard led all of them in field-goal percentage last year at 51.1 percent, ranked second in three-point percentage at 39.1 percent and ranked No. 1 in clutch free-throw shooting at 94.7 percent.

Dame Time is very real and not just savvy branding.

That’s why it’s such a shame the Blazers have struggled to build a legitimate contender around Lillard, as a player of his caliber with his propensity to hit the big shot should have had more playoff success by this point in his career.

Now 31 years old, Lillard will reportedly give Portland another opportunity this season to prove they can win at a high level, but another slow start to the 2021-22 campaign could spell the end of Dame Time in the Pacific Northwest.

Either way, wherever Lillard does play for the bulk of next season, we still believe he’ll be one of the two best point guards in basketball.

