Ranking the Top 22 small forwards for the 2021-22 season

2020-21 stats: 26.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.3 bpg, 53.7 FG%

What’s left to be said about Kevin Durant that hasn’t been said at length.

As a scorer, he’s borderline flawless. Among players with over 150 three-pointers and 300 field-goal attempts last season, Durant had the third-highest true shooting percentage at 66.6 percent, trailing just Ingles and Bridges, a couple of players already covered on this list who aren’t near the volume scorers that Durant is.

Synergy Sports ranked him as an “excellent” scorer last season, his first back after a devastating Achilles injury, sitting in the 91st percentile thanks to his 1.143 PPP on scoring opportunities. That was the eighth-best mark in the league among players with at least 800 scoring possessions in 2020-21.

And we all saw what he did in the playoffs, where, for long stretches, Durant looked like the best player in the world. The former league MVP put up a ridiculous 34.3/9.3/4.4 stat line in the postseason, nearly leading the Brooklyn Nets to the Eastern Conference Finals even without Kyrie Irving and with James Harden performing as a shell of its former self.

It took Durant’s toe being on the three-point line very late in Game 7 for the Bucks to advance, and they were the eventual champions. Who knows what Durant would have done against the likes of Phoenix and Atlanta.

Durant even followed that up with an Olympic performance for the ages, leading Team USA to a gold medal despite the roster lacking various major names and despite the Americans getting the best shots from a lot of very talented, experienced international foes.

All in all, we expect more of the same from Durant in 2021-22, and if he’s able to stay healthy and miss less time than he did last season (he will still receive a good amount of load management in the regular season, there’s no doubt about that, it’s just about how many games he has to sit), we could be looking at an MVP front runner for next campaign.

Either way, over the past year, Durant has proven he’s back to being the same ole’ Kevin Durant, even after the Achilles injury, and that’s why we have him projected to be the best small forward of 2021-22.

