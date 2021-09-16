Ranking the Top 22 centers for the 2021-22 season

2020-21 stats: 26.4 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 8.3 apg, 1.3 spg, 56.6 FG%

The greatest playmaker at center the NBA has ever seen, Nikola Jokic reached a level last season that even his most ardent supporters probably doubted he could hit, taking home league MVP honors for his contributions, a beyond deserved recognition for the insane campaign the Serbian big man had.

In 2020-21, Jokic led all players in VORP, BPM, Win Shares, WS/48 and PER, and did so without missing one game all year long and playing nearly 35.0 minutes nightly.

In the process, he also became just the third player in league history to post a season averaging a 26/10/8 stat line, becoming the first center to join the list featuring Oscar Robertson, who did it three times, and Russell Westbrook.

On the offensive end of the floor, Jokic can do it all, posting up smaller defenders when he has to, facing up against bigger ones, setting the table for teammates at an elite level, dishing insane dimes that are hard to fathom even after multiple viewings and now, even knocking down threes at an above-average rate.

Despite posting a huge usage rate, Jokic still ranked in the NBA’s 88th percentile as an overall scorer, putting up 1.126 PPP on all scoring opportunities, per Synergy Sports, the fourth-highest rate among players with at least 1000 scoring possessions in 2020-21, behind only Curry, Williamson and Kawhi Leonard.

Unsurprisingly, Jokic was most dominant as a spot-up shooter, scoring off of put-backs and in isolation opportunities, ranking in the “excellent” range in all three play types, showing how uniquely versatile and dominant he is as a player with the ball in his hands.

Even when teams would try and attack him with a hard double-team on post-up attempts, Jokic would still thrive, scoring 1.266 PPP on those occasions, per Synergy Sports, so even sending multiple players at him last season proved fruitless for opponents.

And for those wondering right now, Yeah, but what about his defense?, even those concerns seem overblown now, as with him at the helm manning the painted area, the Denver Nuggets ranked 11th in the NBA in defensive efficiency last campaign, a decent enough mark that still helped them finish the year sixth overall in net rating (plus-4.8).

Jokic has done a fantastic job of improving his athleticism, particularly his foot speed, and he’s always had elite hands when it comes to picking pockets and deflecting pass attempts. He’ll never be Ben Wallace, but Jokic has become a good enough defender that it’s no longer some glaring wart on his game.

Overall, there’s no doubt Jokic was the deserving MVP last season, and it’ll be exciting for basketball fans all over to see how the 26-year-old follows up such a magisterial campaign in 2021-22.

We fully expect to see more of the same level of dominance out of Jokic next season, however, which is why he finished this ranking in this position, sitting at No. 1.

