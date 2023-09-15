Ranking: The Top 24 power forwards for the 2023-24 season

To this point, we have ranked the Top 24 point guards, shooting guards and small forwards for the 2023-24 season.
Today, we move another spot up the positional scale to discuss our projected Top 24 power forwards for 2023-24, a position that has become as versatile as it’s ever been over the past decade.
At the top of the ranking, we have a couple of MVP-caliber players, followed up by some potential All-NBAers and All-Stars. After that, there are various above-average starters and top-end bench pieces.
24
Jarred Vanderbilt (LA Lakers)
One of the reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers went from borderline playoff team to legit contender at the trade deadline was their addition of young forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a defensive specialist with great tools on that end of the floor, one who can finish around the basket very efficiently on offense, at that. Vanderbilt, already 24, won’t ever be a star – his lack of shooting and overall offensive skill will prevent that – but he can be a star in his role as a versatile, impactful defender who doesn’t try to do too much on offense.
Of course, that type of player – a non-shooting wing – can get played off the floor in the playoffs, as they allow opponents to hide their worst defender or even defend 5-on-4 but even then, Vanderbilt is the type to help teams win games thanks to his defensive expertise.
2022-23 stats: 7.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 54.8 FG% in 78 games
2023-24 salary: $4,698,000 (projected 251st overall in salary)
23
Rui Hachimura (LA Lakers)
Another important trade deadline addition last season for the Lakers was power forward Rui Hachimura, who proved to be a great fit on the team at times as a starter but mostly off the bench. Hachimura’s one-on-one scoring – he’s got a potent face-up game and a very quick first step that bigger opponents have trouble keeping up with – were vital to the Lakers’ postseason charge. His numbers may not totally reflect that, as his 2022-23 averages were quite similar to those of Washington Wizards days when many thought he wasn’t living up to the expectations of being a former Top 10 pick, but Hachimura is probably just someone who thrives at being a role player and struggles when given too much of the load on offense. Either way, the Lakers are surely elated to have him and he’ll play a big part in L.A.’s season plans for 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 11.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.3 spg, 48.6 FG% in 63 games
2023-24 salary: $15,740,741 (projected 103rd overall in salary)
22
PJ Washington (Charlotte)
It may have gone somewhat unnoticed due to the market he played in but former lottery pick PJ Washington had a career year for the Charlotte Hornets last season, putting up a career-high 15.7 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from three and blocking over one shot nightly. The Hornets will undoubtedly want that shooting clip from the outside to get more accurate but Washington still provides the team a unique archetype, that of a shot-blocking floor-spacer out of the frontcourt. Overall, Washington is a solid power forward who can not just shoot from the outside but also from near the basket thanks to his driving ability. He’ll just need to improve his scoring efficiency and rebounding before taking the next step in his career to truly help the Hornets win games.
2022-23 stats: 15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 bpg, 44.4 FG% in 73 games
2023-24 salary: $16,847,826 (projected 101st overall in salary)
21
John Collins (Utah)
After years of trade speculation, 2017 first-round pick John Collins was finally dealt by the Atlanta Hawks this offseason, landing with the Utah Jazz for the heavy price of veteran swingman Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick in what amounted to a salary dump for the Hawks. And yet, we still have Collins in this ranking as a borderline Top 20 power forward for 2023-24. That’s because the athletic specimen – despite his quiet down 2022-23 season – is still a talented and productive player, able to throw down dunks in traffic, spot up for threes and block shots. A projected starter alongside Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen, Collins could have a bounce-back season next year, perhaps not in terms of pure statistical output – the Jazz are quietly loaded in the frontcourt, limiting Collins’ potential stats – but in terms of impact to winning. The change of scenery might just be exactly what Collins needed to get his career back on track.
2022-23 stats: 13.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.0 bpg, 50.8 FG% in 71 games
2023-24 salary: $25,340,000 (projected 56th overall in salary)
20
Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston)
It was a bit of a tough rookie season for 2022 No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., who was highly inefficient on offense, sinking just 30.7 percent of his three-point attempts and posting a true shooting percentage of 51.4, the eighth-worst mark in the league. Smith didn’t really make up for it on defense, either, failing to eclipse even one nightly block or steal. Regardless, the Houston Rockets in 2022-23 were poorly coached to put it kindly and after the hiring of former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, and the free-agent addition of a top-notch point guard like Fred VanVleet, Smith should be in for a far-improved 2023-24. The former Auburn standout simply has to work on simplifying his game and not relying on such difficult shot attempts to get his buckets, something VanVleet can help with as a creator, and focus more defensively, where Udoka will help, as he’s thought of highly as a defensive teacher.
2022-23 stats: 12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 bpg, 40.8 FG% in 79 games
2023-24 salary: $9,326,520 (projected 170th overall in salary)
19
Keegan Murray (Sacramento)
On the other hand, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, the player selected with the pick immediately after the Rockets took Smith, had a far more effective rookie season and has a bit more hype heading into 2023-24. Murray shot 41.1 percent from three as a rookie and helped the Kings break their record-long playoff drought by playing his role perfectly in the Sacramento frontcourt alongside All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Murray was at his best shooting with his feet set, producing 1.20 points per 100 possessions (PPP) on spot-up jumpers, a healthy enough mark to place him in the NBA’s 86th percentile. He was also a versatile defender who used his length, quick feet and size well on the less glamorous end of the floor. It’s tough to say what exactly Murray’s ultimate ceiling will be – is he close to tapped out now or does he have star potential? – but for now, the Kings will just be happy with how effective he’s been already early on in his career. The future looks bright for the 23-year-old, though, and don’t be surprised if Sacramento eventually has another All-Star on its hands in the form of Murray.
2022-23 stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 45.3 FG% in 80 games
2023-24 salary: $8,409,000 (projected 182nd overall in salary)
18
Miles Bridges (Charlotte)
After missing all of 2022-23 while suspended due to a domestic violence charge he pleaded no contest to, former Spartan Miles Bridges makes his NBA return in 2023-24 still as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. It’s unclear how Bridges will look after missing that much time, though he’s young enough that athletically, he should remain at the same level. Bridges was an explosive athlete last time we checked, someone who could slash and finish athletically around the rim and make noise in transition. His skill level is what held him back from reaching a higher level, as he is a mediocre – and that’s putting it kindly – outside shooter and doesn’t have much of a midrange game.
2023-24 salary: $7,921,300 (projected 192nd overall in salary)
17
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)
One of the better role-playing power forwards in the league thanks to his outside shooting, ball-handling and versatility, the problem with Philadelphia 76ers 4-man Tobias Harris is that he’s paid like a perennial All-Star – he’ll be Top 20 in salary in 2023-24 – when his output doesn’t match that figure. Still, Harris can spot-up from three, hit face-up jumpers over smaller defenders, post up on them or dribble by slower-footed foes. He’s also a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions, though likely none at an expert level. Harris is entering a contract year, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s a bit more selfish with shot selection or if he’s fine with another season of low-scoring numbers (his 14.7 points per game last season were his lowest mark since 2015-16). If Philadelphia wants to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2000-01, it might need more out of Harris.
2022-23 stats: 14.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.9 spg, 50.1 FG% in 74 games
2023-24 salary: $39,270,150 (projected 19th overall in salary)
16
Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn)
One of the better outside shooters in the league, Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson has nailed 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts over the past two seasons. Johnson can also do a bit of scoring off the dribble, possessing the ability to attack hard closeouts with a dribble or two and a midrange jumper. He is a bit limited offensively, however, so on nights when his outside jumper isn’t falling, his impact does plummet – just look at the numbers from his recent World Cup run with Team USA as proof (spoiler alert: He very likely won’t be invited back for the Paris Olympics). Regardless, his shooting is proven enough in the NBA that the Nets will be glad they have him signed through 2026-27.
2022-23 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.0 FG% in 42 games
2023-24 salary: $25,679,348 (projected 54th overall in salary)
15
Jerami Grant (Portland)
A Swiss Army Knife type of big man who can fulfill various roles on both ends of the floor, Portland Trail Blazers big man Jerami Grant is coming off the most impactful year of his career, making Portland 6.4 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor vs. when he was on the bench. Grant’s career season from three played a big part in that, as the former Syracuse standout hit 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, the healthiest rate of his time in the NBA. Grant isn’t just a spot-up shooter, either, as he can also handle the rock, drive the ball and guard multiple positions. The future for the Blazers remains a bit in question with regard to what will happen with superstar point guard Damian Lillard but at least in Grant, they have a modern big man who can help usher in the next era of Portland basketball along with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.
2022-23 stats: 20.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 0.8 spg, 47.5 FG% in 63 games
2023-24 salary: $27,586,207 (projected 50th overall in salary)
14
Draymond Green (Golden State)
2022-23 was more of the same from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who remains one of the most uniquely impactful big men in the NBA. Green is still an elite defender who can guard forwards, centers and even some guards, and creates havoc by picking up timely steals and blocks. He’s also a unique offensive weapon in that he’s a porous outside shooter and will often turn down layups to set up three-point attempts by teammates, but he’s still a respectable enough offensive weapon thanks to his play-making skills, which are basically unmatched by other power forwards. Green may be frustrating to watch at times, particularly if you’re not rooting for the Warriors but overall, he remains one of the best two-way power forwards in the league and we expect a similar impact from him in 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 8.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 52.7 FG% in 73 games
2023-24 salary: $22,321,429 (projected 66th overall in salary)
13
Kyle Kuzma (Washington)
Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma parlayed his career 2022-23 season into a four-year, $102 million contract with Washington. Kuzma put up a career-high rate in points per game and assists per game, a product of his career-high 27.9 percentage rate. The advanced analytics didn’t totally love Kuzma’s higher production, though, as the former Utah standout ranked 233rd in VORP, 156th in BPM and 186th in WS/48 in 2022-23. Kuzma is one of the main “eye test vs. analytics” players that get so often debated about in the league, as he’s got an aesthetically pretty game – Kuzma’s got a feathery jumper, a solid ball-handle and various moves to get buckets in the midrange and low-block – but he’s just not all that efficient in his scoring. Still, Kuzma is a modern big man who provides versatility and if he can just improve his shooting (he was 33.3 percent from three last season, to boot), that would go a long way in making him more impactful in the win column.
2022-23 stats: 21.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 44.8 FG% in 64 games
2023-24 salary: $25,568,182 (projected 55th overall in salary)
12
Aaron Gordon (Denver)
One of the driving forces behind the Denver Nuggets’ championship run of 2022-23, big man Aaron Gordon is one of the most versatile two-way weapons in the league, able to guard ball-handlers, wings and big men on defense while on offense, being a matchup nightmare on the perimeter thanks to his quickness, athleticism and ability to drive the ball. His one weakness is as a three-point shooter but even there, he was respectable last season, hitting 34.7 percent of his outside looks in the regular season. Gordon is also quietly a menace on the glass, especially when opponents opt to defend him with a smaller guard. That’s when the former Arizona Wildcat thrives on the offensive glass and racks up put-backs, just like he did in the Finals.
2022-23 stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 0.8 spg, 56.4 FG% in 68 games
2023-24 salary: $22,266,182 (projected 67th overall in salary)
11
Julius Randle (New York)
New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle had a huge year statistically, becoming the first Knicks player ever to post a 25/10/4 stat line through an entire season while helping New York get to the second round of the playoffs. The postseason, however, was a different story, as Randle had a huge drop-off in output, falling to 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds on 37.4 percent shooting, 25.8 percent from three. And that’s what hurts Randle as far as this ranking because if we were purely looking at raw stats, he might be in the Top 5. But once you look at the full picture of Randle’s games – its inconsistencies, particularly as a shooter and decision-maker, which really rear their ugly head in the playoffs – he goes from the “elite” category to merely the “very good” category.
2022-23 stats: 25.1 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 0.6 spg, 45.9 FG% in 77 games
2023-24 salary: $28,226,880 (projected 48th overall in salary)
10
Kristaps Porzingis (Boston)
Now a member of the Boston Celtics after a season and change in Washington, Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis enters the campaign after an offseason that saw him miss the FIBA World Cup as he dealt with a foot injury. Of course, injuries have always been a huge concern with Porzingis, which Boston had to know when it made the blockbuster move to land him. (The 65 regular-season games Porzingis played last season were his highest total since 2016-17, his sophomore campaign.) Regardless, when healthy, Porzingis is one of the best power forwards in the game, with deep three-point shooting range and excellent shot-blocking skills. It’s just unclear how much he’ll help a Boston team that already has two players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with similar strengths (perimeter shooting and difficult shot-making) and weaknesses (ball-handling and turnovers) to Porzingis. On the other hand, Porzingis and Robert Williams should form one of the best defensive partnerships in the league as paint protectors.
2022-23 stats: 23.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.5 bpg, 49.8 FG% in 65 games
2023-24 salary: $36,016,200 (projected 24th overall in salary)
9
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
The player in the Top 10 of this list with the most unmatched potential has to be 22-year-old Evan Mobley, a power forward with huge upside and with very solid production already as a pro. Mobley has already been named both 1st Team All-Rookie and 1st Team All-Defense but definitely has the upside to do even more, as he’s a player with legit All-NBA potential thanks to his high level of skill as a 7-footer. One slight issue with Mobley so far has been his total lack of three-point shooting (he’s at a career 23.2 percent clip from three so far), as Mobley has a solid-looking jumper, one that he’s comfortable sinking from the midrange, but it just hasn’t translated to the arc quite yet. Regardless, clearly, we are sensing another jump out of Mobley in 2023-24, hence his place snugly within the Top 10 of this ranking.
2022-23 stats: 16.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 bpg, 55.4 FG% in 79 games
2023-24 salary: $8,882,640 (projected 177th overall in salary)
8
Lauri Markkanen (Utah)
One player who already has made an enormous leap, on the other hand, is Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen, who went from looking merely like a decent starter-level player as a member of the Chicago Bulls to an All-Star with the Jazz. Markkanen was simply spectacular in 2022-23, putting up over 25 points nightly and shooting nearly 50 percent from the field – on difficult shot attempts, at that – and 39.1 percent from three. The former Arizona standout also ranked in the Top 30 in WS/48 and in the Top 25 in BPM and VORP while making the Jazz a full 10.0 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor. The smooth face-up midrange and three-point shooter is also on what looks like a steal of a contract for Utah, as Markkanen will barely be in the Top 100 in salary in 2023-24 and is locked up through 2024-25 for $18.0 million, a very low price for an All-Star-level player. We expect more big things out of Markkanen in 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 bpg, 49.9 FG% in 66 games
2023-24 salary: $17,259,999 (projected 95th overall in salary)
7
Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
An average FIBA World Cup showing hasn’t swayed our opinion of reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero heading into 2023-24 in the slightest, as we expect him to be one of the seven best power forwards in the league next year. Banchero wasn’t all that efficient last season, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from three while turning it over nearly three times per contest. Those numbers played a part in Banchero ranking merely 154th in BPM and 196th in VORP as a rookie, metrics that don’t tell the full story about the former Duke standout. Banchero displayed a high level of face-up-scoring skill and playmaking ability thanks to his ball-handle and midrange shooting – all in a 6-foot-10 package – and he did so in a season that started when he was still merely 19 years old. So although the low efficiency was somewhat concerning, we expect the former No. 1 overall pick to improve on that front as a sophomore and continue his ascent toward his All-Star potential.
2022-23 stats: 20.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.8 spg, 42.7 FG% in 72 games
2023-24 salary: $11,608,080 (projected 137th overall in salary)
6
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and coming off the first All-Star appearance of his career, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. heads in 2023-24 with a lot of momentum – at least if we ignore his rather poor FIBA World Cup showing. Jackson is a great modern big man in that he can score from beyond the arc, possessing good face-up skills thanks to his shooting and ball-handling, while being one of the most impactful defenders in the league as an elite shot-blocker. Jackson led the NBA in nightly rejections last season. He does struggle as a rebounder, a weakness the Grizzlies had trouble masking once Jackson’s frontcourt partner, Steven Adams, went down with injury last season. Still, Jackson is one of the best power forwards in basketball right now, especially on defense, and his numbers are far from empty as the former Spartan made Memphis 11.7 points per 100 possessions better during his time on the floor in 2022-23.
2022-23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 3.0 bpg, 50.6 FG% in 63 games
2023-24 salary: $27,102,202 (projected 51st overall in salary)
5
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)
Even despite a very down 2022-23 season by Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, we still believe he’ll be among the five best power forwards in the NBA next season. Towns averaged just 20.8 points last season, his lowest total since 2015-16, his rookie year, while appearing in just 29 games due to injury. His 36.6 percent outside shooting mark was the second-lowest of his career, too. Nevertheless, Towns has proven to be too elite of a shooter in his career not to expect that mark to improve – the former Kentucky Wildcat was at 39.7 percent from three for his career prior to last season – something the Timberwolves will rely on as they try to make their supersized frontcourt of Towns and Rudy Gobert work. It’s hard to forecast Towns’ scoring to take a huge jump, though, not with teammate Anthony Edwards already one of the two best shooting guards in the league and needing as many touches on offense as possible.
2022-23 stats: 20.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 49.5 FG% in 29 games
2023-24 salary: $36,016,200 (projected 24th overall in salary)
4
Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
If we were able to confidently project a full season of health for New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson, there’s no question he would have cracked the Top 3 of this ranking. And yet, even with so much uncertainty about how his body will handle the grind of another full campaign of NBA action, he still ranks in the Top 4, which speaks to how talented he is. Williamson is one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA today, even without much of a three-point stroke. That’s because at his size and with his strength, Williamson also possesses otherworldly quickness and ball-handling unlike any other player his size, making him a load to defend against when he’s trying to get to the basket. Even then, Williamson still has a soft enough touch to finish aptly around the basket with layups and tear-drops even when he can’t get all the way to the cup for a dunk. All in all, Williamson is a special talent and it’ll be great to see what he can do in a full season of play.
2022-23 stats: 26.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 60.8 FG% in 29 games
2023-24 salary: $34,005,250 (projected 29th overall in salary)
3
Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
The league leader in nightly minutes last season, Toronto Raptors 4-man Pascal Siakam is coming off an All-Star campaign, one in which he just missed out on All-NBA honors. There is some uncertainty around Siakam’s future, however, as he is entering a contract season with his current deal set to end after 2023-24. Usually, when a player is a bonafide superstar, their team would have signed them to an extension by now but in Siakam’s case, we are still waiting to see what his future holds. For what it’s worth, Siakam reportedly does want to stay in Toronto as reports have leaked that the two-time All-Star won’t re-sign with whatever team trades for him because he wants to stay with the Raptors. Whatever Toronto’s hold-up is – maybe the fact the team missed the playoffs last season with Siakam as its best player – this situation is one to monitor but regardless, Siakam is one of the best 4s in the NBA and we expect him to remain at that level in 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 24.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 5.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.0 FG% in 71 games
2023-24 salary: $37,893,408 (projected 20th overall in salary)
2
Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)
The race for No. 1 in this position was neck-and-neck between two players, Lakers star Anthony Davis (the third purple-and-gold power forward on this list) and the player who ultimately won out in our team vote. Nonetheless, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA outright, an absolute force as a defender, as a rebounder and as a face-up scorer. Davis’ quickness and ball-handling make him a nightmare for fellow big men to defend and his ability to draw fouls and sink free throws make him quite efficient of a scorer, even without a reliable three-point stroke. Last season, Davis ranked Top 5 in WS/48 and Top 15 in VORP and BPM while the Lakers were 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor. Simply put, Davis is an MVP-caliber player (when healthy, which, granted, is a huge issue for him) and Los Angeles is a title contender heading into 2023-24 thanks in large part to the former Kentucky legend.
2022-23 stats: 25.9 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.0 bpg, 56.3 FG% in 56 games
2023-24 salary: $40,600,080 (projected 15th overall in salary)
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ultimately won what was a very tight vote for No. 1 in our power forward rankings for 2023-24. As far as where Antetokounmpo holds an advantage over Davis (it isn’t his shooting), it’s that the seven-time All-Star is just more reliable as far as staying healthy. What’s more, he’s about as good of a rebounder but a better playmaker and ball-handler than Davis, as Giannis is much more likely to grab a defensive rebound and bring it down the floor either to score himself in transition or set up a teammate for a good opportunity. One-on-one, Antetokounmpo is a nightmare to defend thanks to his quickness and strength; the 28-year-old can put his shoulder into foes and put them under the basket, where his length and athleticism take over and allow him to dunk it often in traffic. He’s also a monster defender with quick feet and an unreal wingspan. Antetokounmpo’s three-point jumper remains a huge negative but he is hitting short midrange jumpers more often. All in all, Davis is an elite player but we believe Antetokounmpo is just a level ahead of him overall, and we expect another MVP-caliber campaign from him in 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 31.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 5.7 apg, 0.8 bpg, 55.3 FG% in 63 games
2023-24 salary: $45,640,084 (projected 7th overall in salary)
