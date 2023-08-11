Ranking: The Top 24 small forwards for the 2023-24 season

Thus far, we have already discussed the Top 24 players at two positions: point guard and shooting guard.
Today, we progress another spot up the positional order to discuss the best small forwards in the NBA ahead of the 2023-24 season. This is one of the most loaded position groups in the league today although it might not be quite as elite as it was even five years ago as some of these top players have started to age.
Still, the modern NBA star small forward is expected to do everything – score, rebound, create and defend – at a high level, and the top players on this ranking do just that.
Below, check out the Top 24 small forwards for the 2023-24 season.
24
Bruce Brown (Indiana)
An important piece of the Denver Nuggets’ 2022-23 championship run, Bruce Brown parlayed his strong performance all campaign into a nice two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers, one with a team option on Year 2. If Brown is able to replicate his 2022-23 season with Indiana, though, he won’t have to worry about whether or not the Pacers will exercise that team option, as he was one of the most impactful role players in the NBA last year. Brown used his athleticism, slashing ability, defensive versatility and rebounding to help proper Denver to a rather convincing championship run, one that saw the Nuggets lose just one game in the final two rounds. Even his three-point shooting, which can be shaky, was solid last season, as Brown hit nearly 36 percent of his triples on the campaign. In Indiana’s run-and-gun offensive system (the Pacers were Top 5 in pace in 2022-23) led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Brown’s transition prowess – and overall game – should really be able to shine.
2022-23 stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 48.3 FG% in 80 games
2023-24 salary: $22,000,000 (projected 68th overall in salary)
For more on Bruce Brown, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
23
Trey Murphy (New Orleans)
New Orleans Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy took a big leap last season, upping his scoring average from 5.4 points as a rookie to 14.5 points in 2022-23 and his field-goal percentage from 39.4 percent to 48.4 while attempting over twice as many shots nightly. Murphy is already one of the NBA’s better outside shooters, knocking down 40.6 percent of his threes last season on high volume (he shot 497 threes in 2022-23). What’s more, Murphy also produced 1.20 points per possession (PPP) on spot-up-shooting attempts, placing him in the league’s 87th percentile, an impressive mark for a second-year player. Murphy isn’t just a spot-up shooter, however, as he has shown some off-the-dribble scoring juice and boasts great length, which helps him be an effective defender. With such a reliable shooting stroke and smooth offensive game, might we see a Desmond Bane-like third-year explosion from Murphy? It certainly wouldn’t be surprising.
2022-23 stats: 14.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 48.4 FG% in 79 games
2023-24 salary: $3,359,280 (projected 290th overall in salary)
For more on Trey Murphy, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
22
Dillon Brooks (Houston)
A very poor playoff showing and a touch of scapegoatism, as well as a potential overpay by the Houston Rockets this summer (four years, $86 million), have led Dillon Brooks to be entering his first year with a new team as his time with the Grizzlies is now over. Brooks did experience success with Memphis, turning into one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA while being a decent scorer at times, but his inefficiency, especially in 2022-23, was becoming hard to ignore. Among players with at least 500 field-goal attempts last season, Brooks had the NBA’s third-worst true shooting percentage (49.4 percent), ahead of only Killian Hayes and Tre Mann. Additionally, Memphis was outscored by 10.4 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs when Brooks was on the floor, in part leading to the team’s first-round demise. Still, overall, Brooks was a positive-impact player during his time with the Grizzlies. In fact, over the past three regular seasons, Memphis was actually 4.8 points per 100 possessions better with Brooks in the game, so the somewhat expensive signing by Houston makes sense. It’ll just be interesting to note how Brooks behaves on offense on a team with less established weapons than the Grizzlies had. Will he become an even bigger shot-chucker? Or will his shot selection and efficiency improve?
2022-23 stats: 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 39.6 FG% in 73 games
2023-24 salary: $22,627,671 (projected 64th overall in salary)
For more on Dillon Brooks, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
21
Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana)
One of the league’s more impressive rookies last season, former Arizona standout Bennedict Mathurin averaged nearly 17 points and over four rebounds nightly in Year 1 with the Pacers. Now, he’ll have to compete for minutes with the recently signed Brown but we don’t expect that to be an issue for either player, as Brown can fill in multiple positions on both ends of the floor, allowing Mathurin to thrive with his scoring on the wing. Mathurin will have to improve on his efficiency a bit as he shot just 32.3 percent from three in 2022-23, but he’s such a gifted offensive player that we can see him doing just in 2023-24: becoming an even more efficient, well-rounded scorer.
2022-23 stats: 16.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg, 43.4 FG% in 78 games
2023-24 salary: $6,916,080 (projected 201st overall in salary)
For more on Bennedict Mathurin, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
20
Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit)
After spending a lot of his career on decent, mid- to low-level playoff teams, veteran small forward Bojan Bogdanovic got to be the best player on a very bad team last year, his first with the Detroit Pistons. And the results were about as expected: Bogdanovic put up impressive numbers while the Pistons finished with one of the worst records in the NBA. Bogdanovic now has two seasons left on his deal but because Detroit isn’t expected to be competitive for a playoff berth in either of those seasons, barring explosions from Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey, the 34-year-old small forward should continue to be the subject of trade chatter, as various contenders have already shown an interest in acquiring his services. Bogdanovic, an elite shooter with good off-the-dribble scoring, would help any team with his top-notch bucket-getting abilities.
2022-23 stats: 21.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 48.8 FG% in 59 games
2023-24 salary: $20,000,000 (projected 75th overall in salary)
For more on Bojan Bogdanovic, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
19
Keldon Johnson (San Antonio)
Possessing an old-school feel to his game, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has shown All-Star potential over recent seasons thanks to his scoring, slashing and defense. Johnson has a good face-up game behind a quick first step and the ability to hit spot-up jumpers. He’s also a solid finisher around the basket despite being more or less average physically and athletically. It will be exciting to see the type of playing relationship he blossoms with impending rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who will attract so much attention that it will open up opportunities for his teammates, including Johnson, especially as an off-ball cutter.
2022-23 stats: 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 45.2 FG% in 63 games
2023-24 salary: $20,000,000 (projected 75th overall in salary)
For more on Keldon Johnson, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
18
Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota)
Quietly one of the most promising young swingmen in the league, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is already one of the best defenders in basketball, capable of guarding a variety of positions at a high level and making a great nightly impact on the less glamorous end of the floor. With McDaniels in the game in 2022-23, the Timberwolves were 4.4 points per 100 possessions better in the regular season than when he sat, and an astounding 23.3 points per 100 possessions better in the playoffs. Sure, the sample size was far smaller in the postseason but still, that goes to show just how much promise McDaniels has as a two-way force. And if he’s going to continue shooting the basketball at the 39.8 percent level he was at from beyond the arc in 2022-23, the 22-year-old has scary potential for Minnesota.
2022-23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 51.7 FG% in 79 games
2023-24 salary: $3,901,399 (projected 275th overall in salary)
For more on Jaden McDaniels, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
17
Devin Vassell (San Antonio)
Injuries limited Spurs swingman Devin Vassell to just 38 games in the 2022-23 regular season, but those 38 games did show impressive improvement from the former Florida State standout. Vassell upped his scoring average to over 18 points per game while shooting a career-best 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Vassell isn’t just an outside-shooting specialist, however, as the almost-23-year-old is also an assassin out of the midrange, using his great length and the elevation on his jumper to knock down shots from the area between the basket and the three-point line, even over tight defense. He also uses his length well defensively, where he’s averaged 1.1 takeaways nightly over the past two seasons. Look for another potential jump out of Vassell in 2023-24, as playing with Johnson and Wembanyama should open up even more scoring chances for him.
2022-23 stats: 18.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 43.9 FG% in 38 games
2023-24 salary: $5,887,899 (projected 223rd overall in salary)
For more on Devin Vassell, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
16
Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
After being held to just nine games in 2021-22 due to injury, Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. bounced back in a huge way last season, averaging over 17 points and five rebounds nightly, playing some of the best defense of his career and helping the Nuggets win the first championship in franchise history. Much was made of Porter’s shooting struggles in the Finals (he hit just 32.8 percent of his field goals in the five-game series victory, 14.3 percent of his threes) but he used his length very well defensively in the series and he was a menace on the glass, averaging 8.4 rebounds in that stretch. The fact that Porter Jr., once a superstar prospect compared to Kevin Durant in high school, has bought in so well to being an elite role player – one with top-level shooting ability – speaks highly of his maturity and could lead Denver to even more team success going forward.
2022-23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.6 spg, 48.7 FG% in 62 games
2023-24 salary: $33,386,850 (projected 34th overall in salary)
For more on Michael Porter Jr., including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
15
OG Anunoby (Toronto)
One of the best two-way wings in the game today, Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby led the league in steals last season at almost two per night while also chipping in nearly 17 points and five rebounds per contest. Anunoby has seemed to stagnate offensively over the past three seasons after showing huge improvements early on in his career but even as is, he’s a good three-point shooter (38.4 percent over the past four seasons), an effective slasher and can do a bit of off-the-dribble scoring, though he’s at his best when being set up by others. Anunoby may not be a star but he’s a star in his role and one of the better wing defenders in the league.
2022-23 stats: 16.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.9 spg, 47.6 FG% in 67 games
2023-24 salary: $18,642,857 (projected 83rd overall in salary)
For more on OG Anunoby, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
14
RJ Barrett (New York)
If there’s one thing that can be said about New York Knicks swingman RJ Barrett is that he plays hard every night on both ends of the floor. However, he’s still quite inefficient – he’s shooting 32.6 percent from three over his last two seasons and struggles at finishing around the basket – in part because of very mediocre shooting marks but also because he lacks elite burst, which hampers his effectiveness in getting to the basket. Regardless, Barrett is still surprisingly just 23 years old, and playing off the All-Star-level talents like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will continue to help him grow as a player. The Knicks will be hoping so, at least, as New York was an ugly 10.0 points per 100 possessions worse with the Canadian forward in the game last season.
2022-23 stats: 19.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 43.4 FG% in 73 games
2023-24 salary: $23,883,929 (projected 61st overall in salary)
For more on RJ Barrett, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
13
Scottie Barnes (Toronto)
After a promising first season that saw Raptors swingman Scottie Barnes earn Rookie of the Year honors, last season was a bit concerning – at least if you’re a Toronto fan or front office member – because the former Florida State Seminole showed almost no progress. In fact, most of the advanced metrics actually had Barnes regressing in his sophomore campaign, going from a 1.9 VORP to a 1.6, a +0.9 BPM to a +0.4 and from 0.122 Win Shares/48 Minutes to 0.090. However, the Raptors were still 5.5 points per 100 possessions better with Barnes on the floor thanks to his versatility on both ends, as the 22-year-old can do a bit of everything on offense: run a pick and roll or act as the screener, slash, spot up for jumpers and score from the short midrange. He’s also a multi-positional defender with elite length and good effort on that end of the floor. He’s just going to have to work on his efficiency as a scorer – his jumper, unorthodox as it is, needs improvement – and be more aggressive on offense.
2022-23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 45.6 FG% in 77 games
2023-24 salary: $8,008,680 (projected 183rd overall in salary)
For more on Scottie Barnes, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
12
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)
After a very successful 2021-22 season that saw him help lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship, Andrew Wiggins was not able to follow up on that run last season, missing a large portion of the campaign to deal with personal matters. Once Wiggins did return for the playoffs, he never really got into a great rhythm, just one of the many reasons Golden State was unable to repeat. In a more normal 2023-24, we expect Wiggins to bounce back into his previous-season form, providing the Warriors with good one-on-one scoring, midrange shooting ability, elite slashing and versatile defense against some of the game’s best players.
2022-23 stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 47.3 FG% in 37 games
2023-24 salary: $24,330,357 (projected 59th overall in salary)
For more on Andrew Wiggins, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
11
Franz Wagner (Orlando)
A classic slashing swingman, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has already made great progress in his first two seasons since getting to the NBA, indicating so far that he could have a potential All-Star-level ceiling. Wagner improved his outside shooting to 36.1 percent last season, a mark he’ll have to continue to work on if he wants to hit that next level. Even so, as is, Wagner is a great cutter, ranking in the NBA’s 87th percentile and producing 1.49 PPP in the play type, the same clip as Nuggets swingman Aaron Gordon, a player well-known for his cutting prowess. We expect another jump out of Wagner in 2023-24, hence his place in this ranking.
2022-23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 48.5 FG% in 80 games
2023-24 salary: $8,000,000 (projected 184th overall in salary)
For more on Franz Wagner, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
10
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Khris Middleton had a rough 2022-23, seeing action in just 33 games due to knee issues that he eventually had surgery on after the season. In the games he did appear in, Middleton was far from his normal self, posting the lowest field-goal percentage of his career and his second-worst three-point percentage ever (31.5 percent). Middleton, now nearly 32, has had a somewhat troubling injury history so and is potentially starting to show signs of an aging game so, naturally, the Bucks brought him back this summer on a three-year deal worth $102 million, including a player option on the final season. We’ll see how that plays out for Milwaukee, though at least it’s only a three-year deal. Plus, who knows? Maybe Middleton – a three-time All-Star – returns to peak form as a three-level scorer with good rebounding, playmaking and defense. The Bucks sure will be hoping so, at least.
2022-23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.6 FG% in 33 games
2023-24 salary: $29,320,988 (projected 46th overall in salary)
For more on Khris Middleton, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
9
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
The last of a dying breed, Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan is a throwback midrange killer, one of the best scorers from that region the NBA has to offer today. DeRozan gets great elevation on his jumper, allowing him to hit midrange fadeaways and turnaround shots over good defensive challenges. His leaping ability also allows him to finish around the basket explosively even today, in his mid-30s. Even despite his age, DeRozan isn’t showing signs of slowing down, coming off of back-to-back All-Star seasons in Chicago. Now entering a contract year with the Bulls, it’ll be fun to see what kind of numbers the former USC standout puts up as he approaches unrestricted free agency.
2022-23 stats: 24.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 50.4 FG% in 74 games
2023-24 salary: $28,600,000 (projected 47th overall in salary)
For more on DeMar DeRozan, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
8
Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn)
It was a tale of two seasons for Mikal Bridges, with the latter of the two showing us the former Villanova standout may have an even higher ceiling than many might have thought from his time being more of a role player with the Suns. It was already clear from his Phoenix tenure that Bridges is a top-notch wing defender, an efficient three-point shooter and a capable midrange scorer. But after joining the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges showed us he can be a star-level one-on-one bucket-getter, too, averaging 26.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting over 27 games with Brooklyn. Rest assured, if Bridges keeps that up for the entire 2023-24 season, not only will he be an All-Star, which would be the first such distinction of his career, he’ll probably make an All-NBA team as well. Bridges will be one of the most exciting players to watch in the upcoming campaign just for the fact we’ll be able to see him perform as a team’s focal point for an entire league year. We expect big things out of him in his age-27 campaign.
2022-23 stats: 20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.8 FG% in 83 games
2023-24 salary: $21,700,000 (projected 69th overall in salary)
For more on Mikal Bridges, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
7
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
Injuries limited New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram to just 45 games in 2022-23, in part causing the team to miss the playoffs despite having a pretty strong roster. When healthy, Ingram is a top-level swingman who can score, rebound, create and use his long arms to cause some havoc defensively. His elite length also helps him hit jumpers over tight defense and he has just enough wiggle in his game to get by defenders on his way to the basket. He lacks that truly elite burst that would truly make him a superstar, however, though his shooting ability from beyond the arc and the midrange help him make up for that deficiency. If Ingram was based in the East, he’d have more than one All-Star campaign under his belt by now, and we expect more of that low-level All-Star play out of Ingram in 2023-24.
2022-23 stats: 24.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 0.7 spg, 48.4 FG% in 45 games
2023-24 salary: $33,833,400 (projected 32nd overall in salary)
For more on Brandon Ingram, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
6
Paul George (LA Clippers)
One of the best two-way wings in the game, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was limited to just 56 games last season due to injury, missing the team’s entire playoff run, short as it was. Unfortunately, that’s become an all-too-common theme for George over recent years, as he appeared in just 48, 54, 31 and 56 games over the past four seasons respectively. When healthy, George remains one of the game’s true superstars, an athletic three-level shot-maker with top-notch defensive impact. The problem is, it’s getting difficult to forecast a campaign where George will be able to remain fully healthy, making it equally as difficult to see the Clippers hit their theoretical ceiling of a championship-caliber squad.
2022-23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.5 spg, 45.7 FG% in 56 games
2023-24 salary: $45,640,084 (projected 7th overall in salary)
For more on Paul George, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
5
LeBron James (LA Lakers)
This might seem low for the league’s new all-time leading scorer LeBron James, an All-Star last season and a 3rd Team All-NBAer, but that’s just how loaded the small forward position projects to be in the 2023-24 season. If we were to re-rank all of these players regardless of position, James wouldn’t fall that much further from this spot.
James’ raw statistics in 2022-23 were almost hard to believe for someone in their age-38 season with as many miles on their body as James has, and the advanced metrics (he ranked 15th in VORP and 13th in BPM, though WS/48 did have him at merely at 59th) likewise thought relatively highly of his impact. If James is able to have a bounce-back season from beyond the arc (he hit just 32.1 percent of his threes in the regular season, 26.4 percent in the playoffs, where he and the Los Angeles Lakers got swept in the Western Conference Finals), he could make his spot in this ranking look quite bad.
2022-23 stats: 28.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 50.0 FG% in 55 games
2023-24 salary: $47,607,350 (projected 3rd overall in salary)
For more on LeBron James, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
4
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
After missing the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard returned last campaign, finishing the year ranked in the Top 20 in WS/48, VORP and BPM. Like George, however, the true story of his season was more injuries, as Leonard only played in 52 games, missing the final three outings of the Clippers’ playoff run due to knee troubles, undergoing a cleanup on a torn meniscus over the summer. That does make it a bit worrisome to forecast Leonard to be a Top 4 small forward in basketball in 2023-24, a level he’s clearly at when healthy. The issue is, we’re not entirely confident he’ll ever be fully healthy for an entire season ago. We’ll have to see it to believe it.
2022-23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.4 spg, 51.2 FG% in 52 games
2023-24 salary: $45,640,084 (projected 7th overall in salary)
For more on Kawhi Leonard, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
3
Jimmy Butler (Miami)
He may not get it done in the most aesthetically pleasing manner a lot of the time but even so, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has proven to be one of the NBA’s best players over recent years. Butler led Miami, as a No. 8 seed, all the way to the Finals in 2022-23 for his second championship series appearance in four years with the Heat and his third time getting at least to the Eastern Conference Finals. In addition, Butler ranked fourth league-wide in VORP last season, fourth in BPM and second in WS/48, behind only Nikola Jokic, the two-time league MVP and analytical monster. That’s without even taking into account Butler’s otherworldly playoff run, where he averaged 37.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting in the first round to upset the first-seed Bucks before also getting past the Knicks and Boston Celtics to reach the Finals. Butler’s midrange scoring and strength on the defensive end make him a two-way menace while his ability to draw fouls and high-level free-throw shooting make him one of the more efficient players in the league, even without much of a three-point jumper to speak of. It’ll be interesting to see if Butler can take that final step and help win Miami a championship in 2023-24. A potential superstar acquisition by the Heat this offseason might make that a more reasonable expectation.
2022-23 stats: 22.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.8 spg, 53.9 FG% in 64 games
2023-24 salary: $45,183,960 (projected 11th overall in salary)
For more on Jimmy Butler, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
2
Kevin Durant (Phoenix)
A lot was made of 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and his somewhat disappointing 2022-23 season. His numbers were immaculate (more on that in a moment) but he did appear in just 47 games due to injury and got traded to the fourth team of his career – finding himself on yet another loaded squad of high-level players. What’s more, his Suns unceremoniously fell in round two of the postseason, losing in six games to the eventual champion Nuggets. But what many don’t realize is that Durant just had a historically great shooting campaign, as the former league MVP posted a true shooting percentage (which takes into account two-point, three-point and free-throw accuracy) of 67.7 percent in 2022-23. That’s the fifth-highest mark in NBA history among players with at least 800 field-goal attempts in a season. Sure, Durant missing so much time which limited his sample size played a hand in the feat but still, when he was out there, he remained one of the most efficient high-level scorers the NBA has ever seen. Now, all eyes remain on Durant to see if he can win a ring without playing on one of the most stacked teams in league history.
2022-23 stats: 29.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 56.0 FG% in 47 games
2023-24 salary: $47,649,433 (projected 2nd overall in salary)
For more on Kevin Durant, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.
1
Jayson Tatum (Boston)
An All-Star, the All-Star Game MVP and a 1st Team All-NBAer in 2022-23, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum put together a huge season, securing a career-high 8.8 rebounds per night while ranking sixth in nightly scoring at 30.1 points per game. Tatum also helped lead his team to within one game of reaching the NBA Finals before an ankle injury in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals ended Boston’s hopes of a magical comeback from down three games to zero in the series. Of course, we can’t overlook the fact that Tatum’s Celtics team did fall behind three games to zero to begin with in that series against Butler and the eight-seeded Heat, nor that Tatum in the 2022 NBA Finals turned in a disappointing effort – 21.5 points on 36.7 percent shooting over six games – with Boston needing just two more wins to be crowned champions. Could 2023-24 be the year Tatum and the Celtics get over that final hump and bring home the team’s first championship since 2007-08? Tatum looks like he’s right on the cusp of being good enough to be able to lead a team to a championship. It’s just about cleaning up minor things like his ball handling and shot selection before he takes that final step.
2022-23 stats: 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.6 FG% in 74 games
2023-24 salary: $32,600,060 (projected 37th overall in salary)
For more on Jayson Tatum, including a scouting report and accolades, click here.