Restricted free agency behind the scenes: ‘It's not really free agency’

A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of the sheet.

“It speaks volumes that not one restricted free agent signed an offer sheet this year,” a second NBA agent told HoopsHype. “The system is designed to keep the players in their home market with the team that drafted them. The problem is the teams aren’t trying, or there’s a huge push to sign guys to offer sheets with the way the rules are set up because you get your money tied up, and they can mess with you with the physicals and tie up your money for an extended period. It’s not really free agency.”

When a player hasn’t signed an offer sheet with another team, and the market has dried up, multiple players, including Lauri Markkanen and Devonte’ Graham, switched teams this offseason via a sign-and-trade.

“Some want to show that they take care of their guys, and they want to create that culture where if you do right by us, we’ll do right by you,” the agent said. “Others, they’re not going to do that. They’re going to pressure you to get an offer sheet. It’s a system that’s designed in favor of the teams against the players.”

For example, the Timberwolves took care of their restricted free agent last offseason when they signed Malik Beasley to a four-year, $60 million deal. Minnesota courted him by renting a house on the water, showed highlights of him, messages from Twins star Nelson Cruz, local business owners, customized Vikings jerseys, newspaper cutouts, and more.

“For a smaller market team, it becomes incredibly important,” one NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “We don’t have the ability to extract free agents like other big market teams do. That restricted free agency is really important for us. It doesn’t mean we try to hold a gun to a guy’s head, but you understand that there are only so many times you can keep a player in your market.”