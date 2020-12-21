How restricted free agency will look like for those who didn't get extended

Qualifying Offer: $14,359,936

Ball isn’t an All-Star yet but has proven that he is a very good starter and is a very productive point guard. Any extension he would’ve signed now with the Pelicans probably would’ve been very team-friendly, somewhere in the $15 million-$20 million range as the highest end. A full season of good health and showing the Pelicans just how good his on-court partnership can be should help his value league-wide.

The only cap space team that sticks out as a potential Ball suitor is the New York Knicks. There are other teams like the Bulls, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Thunder, and Raptors who have cap space but have point guard situations that could stop them from pursuing Ball. If his market is down this summer, he could sign his $14.4 million qualifying offer, which is high in historical standards. That would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.