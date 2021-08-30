USA Today Sports

The longest-tenured player on each NBA team

August 30, 2021

How quickly time flies.

It feels like just yesterday we received the Woj bomb indicating that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now?

The four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion is the Lakers’ longest-tenured player, partly due to the amount of turnover the L.A. roster has seen since James’ arrival back before the 2018-19 season.

Below, check out the list we put together of the longest-tenured players on each NBA roster heading into 2021-22.

Atlanta Hawks: John Collins

Stats: 16.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 56.7 FG% and 38.0 3P% since the 2017-18 season

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.6 spg, 37.6 FG% and 32.0 3P% since the 2014-15 season

Brooklyn Nets: Joe Harris

Stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 48.8 FG% and 44.1 3P% since the 2016-17 season

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges

Stats: 10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 46.1 FG% and 35.4 3P% since the 2018-19 season

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine

Stats: 24.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.5 FG% and 38.9 3P% since the 2017-18 season

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.1 FG% and 37.4 3P% since the 2014-15 season

Dallas Mavericks: Dwight Powell

Stats: 7.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 56.8 FG% and 29.0 3P% since the 2014-15 season

Denver Nuggets: Will Barton

Stats: 13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.3 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2014-15 season

Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya

Stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 38.4 FG% and 25.4 3P% since the 2019-20 season

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

Stats: 24.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 47.7 FG% and 43.3 3P% since the 2009-10 season

Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon

Stats: 16.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.6 spg, 41.0 FG% and 35.5 3P% since the 2016-17 season

Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner

Stats: 12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.2 bpg, 48.7 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2015-16 season

Los Angeles Clippers: Ivica Zubac

Stats: 8.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 61.5 FG% and 76.3 FT% since the 2018-19 season

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James

Stats: 25.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 50.4 FG% and 35.0 3P% since the 2018-19 season

Memphis Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks

Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.0 FG% and 35.3 3P% since the 2017-18 season

Miami Heat: Udonis Haslem

Stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.5 spg, 49.0 FG% and 75.5 FT% since the 2003-04 season

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stats: 20.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.3 bpg, 53.2 FG% and 71.7 FT% since the 2013-14 season

Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns

Stats: 22.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.4 bpg, 52.7 FG% and 39.4 3P% since the 2015-16 season

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson

Stats: 25.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 60.4 FG% and 68.3 FT% since the 2019-20 season

New York Knicks: Kevin Knox

Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 36.9 FG% and 34.5 3P% since the 2018-19 season

Oklahoma City Thunder: Luguentz Dort

Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 spg, 38.9 FG% and 33.3 3P% since the 2019-20 season

Orlando Magic: Terrence Ross

Stats: 14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 41.6 FG% and 35.8 3P% since the 2016-17 season

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid

Stats: 24.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 bpg, 48.7 FG% and 32.9 3P% since the 2016-17 season (Did not play in 2014-15 and 2015-16 due to injury)

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker

Stats: 23.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 45.5 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2015-16 season

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard

Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.9 FG% and 37.5 3P% since the 2012-13 season

Sacramento Kings: Buddy Hield

Stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG% and 40.9 3P% since the 2016-17 season

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray

Stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 45.2 FG% and 33.2 3P% since the 2016-17 season

Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam

Stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.8 FG% and 32.5 3P% since the 2016-17 season

Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert

Stats: 12.0 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.2 bpg, 64.5 FG% and 63.0 FT% since the 2013-14 season

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal

Stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 45.6 FG% and 37.7 3P% since the 2012-13 season

