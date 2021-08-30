The longest-tenured player on each NBA team

By HoopsHype staff | August 30, 2021 ET

How quickly time flies.

It feels like just yesterday we received the Woj bomb indicating that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now?

The four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion is the Lakers’ longest-tenured player, partly due to the amount of turnover the L.A. roster has seen since James’ arrival back before the 2018-19 season.

Below, check out the list we put together of the longest-tenured players on each NBA roster heading into 2021-22.