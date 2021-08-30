The longest-tenured player on each NBA team

How quickly time flies.
It feels like just yesterday we received the Woj bomb indicating that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now?
The four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion is the Lakers’ longest-tenured player, partly due to the amount of turnover the L.A. roster has seen since James’ arrival back before the 2018-19 season.
Below, check out the list we put together of the longest-tenured players on each NBA roster heading into 2021-22.
Atlanta Hawks: John Collins
Stats: 16.6 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg, 56.7 FG% and 38.0 3P% since the 2017-18 season
Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart
Stats: 10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.6 spg, 37.6 FG% and 32.0 3P% since the 2014-15 season
Brooklyn Nets: Joe Harris
Stats: 12.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.6 spg, 48.8 FG% and 44.1 3P% since the 2016-17 season
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges
Stats: 10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 46.1 FG% and 35.4 3P% since the 2018-19 season
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine
Stats: 24.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 46.5 FG% and 38.9 3P% since the 2017-18 season
Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love
Stats: 16.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 0.7 spg, 43.1 FG% and 37.4 3P% since the 2014-15 season
Dallas Mavericks: Dwight Powell
Stats: 7.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 56.8 FG% and 29.0 3P% since the 2014-15 season
Denver Nuggets: Will Barton
Stats: 13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 43.3 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2014-15 season
Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya
Stats: 5.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.5 spg, 38.4 FG% and 25.4 3P% since the 2019-20 season
Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry
Stats: 24.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 47.7 FG% and 43.3 3P% since the 2009-10 season
Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon
Stats: 16.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.6 spg, 41.0 FG% and 35.5 3P% since the 2016-17 season
Indiana Pacers: Myles Turner
Stats: 12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.2 bpg, 48.7 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2015-16 season
Los Angeles Clippers: Ivica Zubac
Stats: 8.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 61.5 FG% and 76.3 FT% since the 2018-19 season
Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James
Stats: 25.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.9 apg, 1.2 spg, 50.4 FG% and 35.0 3P% since the 2018-19 season
Memphis Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks
Stats: 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 42.0 FG% and 35.3 3P% since the 2017-18 season
Miami Heat: Udonis Haslem
Stats: 7.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.5 spg, 49.0 FG% and 75.5 FT% since the 2003-04 season
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stats: 20.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.3 bpg, 53.2 FG% and 71.7 FT% since the 2013-14 season
Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns
Stats: 22.9 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.4 bpg, 52.7 FG% and 39.4 3P% since the 2015-16 season
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson
Stats: 25.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 0.9 spg, 60.4 FG% and 68.3 FT% since the 2019-20 season
New York Knicks: Kevin Knox
Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 36.9 FG% and 34.5 3P% since the 2018-19 season
Oklahoma City Thunder: Luguentz Dort
Stats: 11.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.9 spg, 38.9 FG% and 33.3 3P% since the 2019-20 season
Orlando Magic: Terrence Ross
Stats: 14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg, 41.6 FG% and 35.8 3P% since the 2016-17 season
Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid
Stats: 24.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.7 bpg, 48.7 FG% and 32.9 3P% since the 2016-17 season (Did not play in 2014-15 and 2015-16 due to injury)
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker
Stats: 23.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.6 apg, 0.8 spg, 45.5 FG% and 35.2 3P% since the 2015-16 season
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard
Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 43.9 FG% and 37.5 3P% since the 2012-13 season
Sacramento Kings: Buddy Hield
Stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.9 spg, 43.9 FG% and 40.9 3P% since the 2016-17 season
San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray
Stats: 10.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 45.2 FG% and 33.2 3P% since the 2016-17 season
Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam
Stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.9 spg, 48.8 FG% and 32.5 3P% since the 2016-17 season
Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert
Stats: 12.0 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.2 bpg, 64.5 FG% and 63.0 FT% since the 2013-14 season
Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal
Stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 45.6 FG% and 37.7 3P% since the 2012-13 season