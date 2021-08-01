NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.

Multiple teams with cap space entering the offseason also have Markkanen on their free agency radar, including the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, HoopsHype has learned.

Markkanen, 24, shot a career-high from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.402) last season with the Bulls.

Chicago recently extended a qualifying offer to Markkanen, which will make him a restricted free agent entering the market. Markkanen wants to play a larger role after a reduced role in Chicago last season.

