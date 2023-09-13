NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam trade talks, expansion, Warriors, Celtics, Wizards, Wolves, Rockets, Heat

The Atlanta Hawks were considered the team with the most trade interest in Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam over the summer.

While talks for Siakam centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft pick compensation never materialized, there was a young player the Hawks didn’t want to include that’s worth noting should the teams revisit trade discussions.

The Hawks were unwilling to part with rookie guard Kobe Bufkin in trade talks for Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype. Coach Quin Snyder is said to be high on the former Michigan guard, who averaged 19.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting overall and 45 percent from beyond the arc with 5.6 rebounds in his final eight games as a Wolverine.

Bufkin was a player the Raptors considered selecting at No. 13 overall in the draft before ultimately choosing Gradey Dick.

Another player to watch in potential trade talks is Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, who becomes trade-eligible on September 16. Bogdanovic recently finished with the third-highest Global Rating at the World Cup and is owed $68 million over the next four seasons.