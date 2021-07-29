NBA intel: Spencer Dinwiddie, Terrence Ross, Cam Reddish and Jaden McDaniels

The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic have had exploratory conversations regarding Terrence Ross, league sources told HoopsHype.

Ross is owed $24 million over the next two seasons, as noted on our HoopsHype Magic salaries page. At 30 years old, Ross doesn’t fit Orlando’s rebuilding timeline but is in his prime and can help a team trying to make a playoff run after averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game.

New York has cap space to absorb Ross in exchange for one of their two first-round picks at No. 19 or 21 overall. Ross could be a potential replacement for Knicks unrestricted free agents Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.

The Knicks also inquired about the availability of Orlando’s eighth overall pick, but the Magic have been reluctant to move that selection thus far, league sources told HoopsHype. Following a fire sale of veteran players and the beginning of a rebuilding era, it would likely take a noteworthy young player with upside for Orlando to consider moving the eighth pick.

New York has also reached out to the San Antonio Spurs about the possibility of trading up, HoopsHype has learned. Many around the league believe the Knicks are targeting Chris Duarte to trade up in the draft. Moving to the No. 12 selection would position the Knicks ahead of the Pacers. Indiana is reportedly targeting Duarte and Corey Kispert with the 13th pick, according to the Indy Star.

Rival executives believe the Magic will target either Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Kuminga with the fifth pick. That’s assuming the top-four projected picks, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Suggs, are off the board by the time Orlando selects.

