NBA intel: Spencer Dinwiddie, Terrence Ross, Cam Reddish and Jaden McDaniels

With the draft day upon us, trade rumors are swirling. Here’s the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered.
Spencer Dinwiddie interested in Wizards
Spencer Dinwiddie is interested in playing alongside Bradley Beal and joining the Wizards in free agency, as Quinton Mayo noted. Washington would likely need to acquire Dinwiddie via a sign-and-trade to make it happen. Dinwiddie is considered one of the top free agents available in our HoopsHype rankings.
Dinwiddie is intrigued by forming a backcourt tandem with Beal, Rui Hachimura’s game, and Washington off the court, a source familiar with Dinwiddie’s thinking, told HoopsHype. With a core of Beal, Dinwiddie, and Hachimura, Dinwiddie believes the Wizards can become a playoff team, the source said. Dinwiddie also is confident he can help recruit players to Washington.
New York Knicks and Orlando Magic
The New York Knicks and Orlando Magic have had exploratory conversations regarding Terrence Ross, league sources told HoopsHype.
Ross is owed $24 million over the next two seasons, as noted on our HoopsHype Magic salaries page. At 30 years old, Ross doesn’t fit Orlando’s rebuilding timeline but is in his prime and can help a team trying to make a playoff run after averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game.
New York has cap space to absorb Ross in exchange for one of their two first-round picks at No. 19 or 21 overall. Ross could be a potential replacement for Knicks unrestricted free agents Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.
The Knicks also inquired about the availability of Orlando’s eighth overall pick, but the Magic have been reluctant to move that selection thus far, league sources told HoopsHype. Following a fire sale of veteran players and the beginning of a rebuilding era, it would likely take a noteworthy young player with upside for Orlando to consider moving the eighth pick.
New York has also reached out to the San Antonio Spurs about the possibility of trading up, HoopsHype has learned. Many around the league believe the Knicks are targeting Chris Duarte to trade up in the draft. Moving to the No. 12 selection would position the Knicks ahead of the Pacers. Indiana is reportedly targeting Duarte and Corey Kispert with the 13th pick, according to the Indy Star.
Rival executives believe the Magic will target either Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Kuminga with the fifth pick. That’s assuming the top-four projected picks, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Suggs, are off the board by the time Orlando selects.
Cam Reddish
The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers had exploratory talks surrounding a trade centered on Cam Reddish and the 20th pick for the 13th pick, league sources told HoopsHype.
Reddish, 21, is on the books for $4.67 million next season and has a $5.95 million team option for the 2022-23 season. He is eligible for an $8.11 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency in the summer of 2023.
Indiana has also received an offer from the Lakers of Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers’ 22nd overall pick for the 13th pick, as HoopsHype previously reported.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Multiple lottery teams have expressed interest in trading for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, HoopsHype has learned.
Minnesota’s front office has been reluctant to move McDaniels in previous trade offers, including in talks with the Magic for Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline last season. The Timberwolves view him as a part of the core going forward.
