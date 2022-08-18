NBA salaries: All the new contract numbers as they trickle in

Austin Rivers: $650,0000 guaranteed for 2022-23.

Nathan Knight: $350,0000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $380,718 guaranteed for 2023-24.

CJ Elleby: $0 guaranteed for 2023-24.

Josh Minott: $0 guaranteed for 2024-25, $0 guaranteed for 2025-26.

