NBA salaries: All the new contract numbers as they trickle in

With the 2022-23 offseason at full steam, NBA front offices are actively working to improve rosters. As an easy way to check out which players have signed new contracts or extended their deals, we have created this log. Here we will include the most important details of each contract signed so far this offseason.
Key: • Player Option / • Team Option / • Partially guaranteed / • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract
Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Martin: $450,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Boston Celtics
Luke Kornet: $300,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Brooklyn Nets
Edmond Sumner: $250,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteeed for 2023-24
Charlotte Hornets
Cody Martin: $0 guaranteed for 2025-26
Chicago Bulls
Carlik Jones: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Javon Freeman-Liberty: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Ricky Rubio: $4,250,000 guaranteed for 2024-25.
Dallas Mavericks
Jaden Hardy: $400,000 guaranteed for 2024-25.
Tyler Hall: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
McKinley Wright: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Mouhamadou Gueye: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Denver Nuggets
Davon Reed: $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Kellan Grady: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Adonis Arms: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Kevon Looney: $3,000,000 guaranteed for 2024-25.
Ryan Rollins: $600,000 guaranteed for 2024-25.
Mac McClung: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Trevion Williams: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Pat Spencer: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Houston Rockets
Bruno Fernando: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Moses Brown: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Xavier Moon: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Los Angeles Lakers
Jay Huff: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Javante McCoy: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Fabian White: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Dewayne Dedmon: $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Orlando Robinson: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Jamaree Bouyea: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Jamal Cain: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Milwaukee Bucks
Rayjon Tucker: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Luca Vildoza: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Lindell Wigginton: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Minnesota Timberwolves
Austin Rivers: $650,0000 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Nathan Knight: $350,0000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $380,718 guaranteed for 2023-24.
CJ Elleby: $0 guaranteed for 2023-24.
Josh Minott: $0 guaranteed for 2024-25, $0 guaranteed for 2025-26.
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Jericho Sims: $600,000 guaranteed for 2023-24, $651,180 for 2024-25
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaylin Williams: $0 guaranteed for 2025-26, $0 for 2026-27
Orlando Magic
Gary Harris: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Mo Bamba: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Bol Bol: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Caleb Houstan: $0 guaranteed for 2024-25, $0 guaranteed for 2025-26
Philadelphia 76ers
Trevelin Queen: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Michael Foster: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Norvel Pelle: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Jabari Walker: $400,000 guaranteed for 2023-24, $0 guaranteed for 2024-25.
Isaiah Miller: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Jared Rhoden: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Sacramento Kings
Matthew Dellavedova: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Sam Merrill: $150,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
Chima Moneke: $450,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Thaddeus Young: $1,000,000 guaranteed for 2023-24.
DJ Wilson: $250,000 guaranteed for 2022-23. $0 guaranteed for 2023-24.
Justin Champagnie: $325,000 guaranteed for 2022-23, $0 guaranteed for 2023-24.
Gabe Brown: $0 guaranteed for 2022-23.
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Makur Maker: $0 guaranteed for 2023-24.
