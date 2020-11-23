Sources: Suns to sign Langston Galloway and updates on Aron Baynes, Alex Len and more

The fourth day of NBA free agency included Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard denying the team has any plans to trade John Wall.
There have also been some notable signings on the market, including Langston Galloway agreeing to a deal with the Phoenix Suns, as first reported by HoopsHype.
Here’s a look at the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered from some other recent free-agent agreements to start the week.
Aron Baynes
Baynes and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year, $14.3 million deal, per The Athletic. The deal includes a team option on the season year of the contract.
Baynes gave serious consideration to joining the Golden State Warriors before agreeing to terms with the Raptors, a league source told HoopsHype.
As previously reported by HoopsHype, the New Orleans Pelicans were a team to keep an eye on for Baynes after they hired his former coach, Stan Van Gundy.
Last season, Baynes expanded his game beyond the arc more consistently and nailed 35.1 percent of his attempts, and averaged a career-high 11.5 points. With the loss of Serge Ibaka to the Clippers and Marc Gasol to the Lakers in free agency, Baynes will have a key role in Toronto’s frontcourt next season.
Alex Len
Len agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors, as The Athletic reported. According to Sportsnet Canada, the contract is a one-year, $2.3 million agreement, and the Raptors dipped into their mid-level exception to offer that amount.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings were among the teams who expressed interest in Len this offseason, HoopsHype has learned.
If Len re-signed with the Kings, they would’ve had Bird Rights on him next offseason. However, the former fifth overall pick of the 2013 draft wanted to join a team that would give him a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in his career.
Chris Boucher
Boucher agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million deal to remain with the Raptors, as ESPN reported. The second year of Boucher’s contract is non-guaranteed, league sources told HoopsHype.
After leading the Raptors in blocks per game (1.0) last season, Boucher received interest from six teams on the market before returning to Toronto, HoopsHype has learned.
The 27-year-old center will have an increased role in the rotation heading into next season.
Damyean Dotson
Dotson agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN.
The Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons were among the teams who expressed interest in signing Dotson during the offseason, HoopsHype has learned.
The former Knicks guard was not tendered a qualifying offer by New York and was an unrestricted free agent. He’s a career 36.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc that will provide floor spacing to Cleveland’s backcourt.
