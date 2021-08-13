How did NBA stars perform in summer league?

Although the annual NBA Summer League can be a good bit of fun to follow, fans of the sport have realized by now that you shouldn’t read too much into great performances there.
With that said, it’s a pretty big red flag if top up-and-coming prospects struggle in that setting.
The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant came out firing in their first tastes of summer ball with the pros. Others not so much.
Below, check out how some of your favorite NBA stars performed in Summer League.
LaMarcus Aldridge
12.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg and 50.0 FG% in six games
Giannis Antetokounmpo
17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg and 46.2 FG% in four games
Bradley Beal
17.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg and 41.8 FG% in five games
Jimmy Butler
20.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.0 apg and 43.1 FG% in four games
DeMarcus Cousins
14.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 apg and 33.3 FG% in six games
Stephen Curry
17.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.2 apg and 32.5 FG% in five games
DeMar DeRozan
18.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.3 apg and 52.8 FG% in nine games
Andre Drummond
11.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 0.7 apg and 51.1 FG% in nine games
Kevin Durant
25.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 45.2 FG% in two games
Paul George
15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.0 apg and 33.3 FG% in five games
Rudy Gobert
8.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg and 64.4 FG% in nine games
Draymond Green
10.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg and 30.2 FG% in 12 games
Blake Griffin
19.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.2 apg and 50.0 FG% in five games
James Harden
15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg and 46.1 FG% in 13 games
Dwight Howard
15.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 bpg and 46.1 FG% in 13 games
Nikola Jokic
8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 apg and 45.9 FG% in five games
Kawhi Leonard
25.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 47.2 FG% in two games
Damian Lillard
26.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.2 apg and 43.8 FG% in four games
Khris Middleton
7.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 38.3 FG% in seven games
Victor Oladipo
18.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg and 39.8 FG% in seven games
Chris Paul
11.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.5 apg and 37.0 FG% in four games
Julius Randle
12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg and 40.7 FG% in eight games
Pascal Siakam
13.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg and 54.7 FG% in five games
Ben Simmons
10.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.5 apg and 36.1 FG% in six games
Amare Stoudemire
20.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg and 57.1 FG% in three games
Jayson Tatum
18.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 44.6 FG% in six games
Klay Thompson
20.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.5 apg and 51.9 FG% in two games
Karl-Anthony Towns
12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.0 apg and 39.6 FG% in five games
Kemba Walker
15.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.8 apg and 35.2 FG% in five games
John Wall
23.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.7 apg and 37.7 FG% in four games
Russell Westbrook
18.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.3 apg and 52.3 FG% in nine games
Trae Young
15.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 5.7 apg and 30.3 FG% in seven games