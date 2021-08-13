How did NBA stars perform in summer league?

By HoopsHype staff | August 13, 2021 ET

Although the annual NBA Summer League can be a good bit of fun to follow, fans of the sport have realized by now that you shouldn’t read too much into great performances there.

With that said, it’s a pretty big red flag if top up-and-coming prospects struggle in that setting.

The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant came out firing in their first tastes of summer ball with the pros. Others not so much.

Below, check out how some of your favorite NBA stars performed in Summer League.