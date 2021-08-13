USA Today Sports

How did NBA stars perform in summer league?

How did NBA stars perform in summer league?

Summer League

How did NBA stars perform in summer league?

Although the annual NBA Summer League can be a good bit of fun to follow, fans of the sport have realized by now that you shouldn’t read too much into great performances there.

With that said, it’s a pretty big red flag if top up-and-coming prospects struggle in that setting.

The Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant came out firing in their first tastes of summer ball with the pros. Others not so much.

Below, check out how some of your favorite NBA stars performed in Summer League.

LaMarcus Aldridge

12.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.0 apg and 50.0 FG% in six games

Giannis Antetokounmpo

17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.7 apg and 46.2 FG% in four games

Bradley Beal

17.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.8 apg and 41.8 FG% in five games

Jimmy Butler

20.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.0 apg and 43.1 FG% in four games

DeMarcus Cousins

14.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 apg and 33.3 FG% in six games

Stephen Curry

17.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.2 apg and 32.5 FG% in five games

DeMar DeRozan

18.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.3 apg and 52.8 FG% in nine games

Andre Drummond

11.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 0.7 apg and 51.1 FG% in nine games

Kevin Durant

25.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 45.2 FG% in two games

Paul George

15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.0 apg and 33.3 FG% in five games

Rudy Gobert

8.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.4 bpg and 64.4 FG% in nine games

Draymond Green

10.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.7 apg and 30.2 FG% in 12 games

Blake Griffin

19.2 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.2 apg and 50.0 FG% in five games

James Harden

15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg and 46.1 FG% in 13 games

Dwight Howard

15.8 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 bpg and 46.1 FG% in 13 games

Nikola Jokic

8.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 apg and 45.9 FG% in five games

Kawhi Leonard

25.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg and 47.2 FG% in two games

Damian Lillard

26.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.2 apg and 43.8 FG% in four games

Khris Middleton

7.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.5 apg and 38.3 FG% in seven games

Victor Oladipo

18.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg and 39.8 FG% in seven games

Chris Paul

11.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.5 apg and 37.0 FG% in four games

Julius Randle

12.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 apg and 40.7 FG% in eight games

Pascal Siakam

13.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg and 54.7 FG% in five games

Ben Simmons

10.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.5 apg and 36.1 FG% in six games

Amare Stoudemire

20.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg and 57.1 FG% in three games

Jayson Tatum

18.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.5 apg and 44.6 FG% in six games

Klay Thompson

20.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.5 apg and 51.9 FG% in two games

Karl-Anthony Towns

12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.0 apg and 39.6 FG% in five games

Kemba Walker

15.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5.8 apg and 35.2 FG% in five games

John Wall

23.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.7 apg and 37.7 FG% in four games

Russell Westbrook

18.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 5.3 apg and 52.3 FG% in nine games

Trae Young

15.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 5.7 apg and 30.3 FG% in seven games

