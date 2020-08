The NBA stars who elevated their teams the most

In the NBA more than in any other sports league, a single star can help elevate a team from bottom-dweller to perennial playoff contender due to their just being five players from each squad on the court at all times.

As such, in the past, some franchises have seen huge boosts to their winning percentages merely by adding one superstar to their lineup from one-year to the next.

For our list, we picked stars and teams they were heavily associated with.

Of course, it’s not all about a single player, as some teams were lucky to pair their stars with other studs. For example, the Los Angeles Clippers added Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan at the same time as Chris Paul… but still. It’s clear the team was elevated most by the future Hall-of-Fame point guard’s addition.

Below, NBA stars who elevated their teams’ winning percentages the most… followed by others who did not as much.