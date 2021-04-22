These are the best players at each offensive play type in the NBA

When we talk about the best basketball players, we often talk about the most well-rounded. But what happens when we get a bit more granular?

There is obviously a ton of value in versatility, especially when it comes to building the most complete team. Players need to be able to hold their own on both offense and defense. However, when watching the games, it is also incredibly important to know the specific traits of the top talents.

As such, we wanted to take a look at the players who stand out on specific play types within an offense. The main qualifications were that the player discussed has to be both among the leading scorers and also efficient on this particular play type.

You may already know that James Harden is the king of isolation or that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a monster in transition. But some other standouts included below may be more shocking.

Note that all stats are pulled from Synergy Sports Tech unless noted otherwise