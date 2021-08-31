The teams with the most All-Star power ever

With this summer’s additions, namely the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers became even more star-studded.

How much so?

To put it into context, here’s this cool fact: As of now, the members of the 2021-22 Lakers combine for more All-Star appearances (59) than any other team in NBA history.

And they could expand their lead later this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis likely becoming All-Stars once again in the winter.

Talk about a loaded roster.

Of course, rosters loaded with All-Stars don’t necessarily guarantee titles, as just four teams on the list below, a ranking of the teams with most All-Stars on it in a single season, actually won championships: the 2005-06 and 2012-13 Miami Heat, and the 1971-72 and 2019-20 Lakers.

Check out the entire list below: