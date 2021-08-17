Which teams improved their long-term prospects the most this offseason?

Washington has just about fully recovered from salary cap constraints of the past few seasons. While trading Russell Westbrook cannot be an easy decision after he lead the team back to the playoffs, it was a necessary step towards progressing in their timeline. The best way to look at this trade is that they liquidated John Wall’s $40 million-plus salary into several productive role players on reasonable deals.

The trade itself was the most interesting part of the offseason from a salary cap perspective. Washington maximized the amount of incoming salary they could receive for Westbrook with the three Lakers they acquired and Spencer Dinwiddie. He should project well going forward despite his recent injury, especially with his youth and attributes that should complement Bradley Beal. The overall talent on the roster should at the very least put them back in the play-in.

The Wizards are now an extremely deep team at every position and have a ton of flexibility going forward. This is a good problem to have, especially considering the challenges they had filling up the roster while so close to the luxury tax in previous seasons. The Wizards are particularly deep with their frontcourt. They may not be able to play all their centers every night when healthy, and it’s possible some of their power forwards have to slide down to small forward to get extra minutes.

They are 13-deep with rotation players, which puts them in a strong position to make some type of trade. Everyone is moveable and the Wizards can both consolidate some of their players for others who fit better or offload some of them for draft picks. For the first time in a while, the Wizards have a healthy cap sheet, which has opened up the possibilities of what they can do to improve the roster.