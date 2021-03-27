NBA trade deadline recap and buyout market preview with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: To me, I thought that was a really good move for the Bulls. With Zach LaVine getting ready in the near future to come up on free agency, it’s been important for him internally to be a part of a winning organization.

Lauri Markkanen and his camp were far apart on extension talks with Chicago during the earlier part of the season when they had the timeframe when they could sign him. When Vucevic was being talked about to the Bulls, some people were wondering if Markkanen would be a part of that deal instead of Wendell Carter Jr. It’s going to be an interesting forecast for his restricted free agency this summer.

Gozlan: The Bulls could re-sign Markkanen. They could also decide to have cap space this summer. Not too much. They could get something a little over $20 million but that would require them letting Markkanen go, and they’d have to cut or trade Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky.

