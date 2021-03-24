NBA trade deadline Live-reaction blog

Wow. This is a surprising development. According to Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj & Lowe program, the Lakers are interested in Kyle Lowry. The Lakers could certainly make a competitive offer that matches or surpasses what Miami and Philadelphia are offering. Their most valuable chips include upcoming restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker and their 2027 first-round pick.

Matching salaries makes this a difficult task for the Lakers. They are just $1.51 million below the hard cap, meaning they essentially have to trade equal or more salary than Lowry’s $30.5 million. The salaries that get close include Dennis Schroeder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Are the Lakers willing to trim their depth for a bit more star power? And are those two players along with additional incentives too much? It certainly seems that way which makes this pursuit feel like a stretch.