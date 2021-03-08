NBA trade deadline: What each team could (or should) do

Should be aggressive

Love them or hate them, the Nets have to be the most fascinating team ahead of the trade deadline and buyout market. After consolidating Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and their first-round picks over the next seven seasons for James Harden, they could further go all-in by maximizing every last asset and exception at their disposal.

One divisive move the Nets can consider is trading Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.4 million). After having a 2019-20 season worthy of All-Star consideration, he is out for the season with a partially torn ACL. Dinwiddie is currently extension-eligible and has the option to enter free agency this summer if he declines his $12.3 million player option.

Despite his injury, there could still be a strong market for Dinwiddie that pays him $15-20 million annually. If the Nets decide they don’t want to pay him that, which is reasonable given how loaded their backcourt is, then it makes sense to trade him for a healthy player who can contribute to the Nets now. Dinwiddie should be most valuable to teams that aren’t projected to have cap space this offseason and wouldn’t be able to make a competitive offer for him. One such team who is reportedly interested in him, according to Ian Begley of SNY, are the Pistons who could trade for him now and re-sign him with his Bird rights this summer.

The Nets also have their $5.7M Disabled Player Exception (DPE) they were granted because of Dinwiddie’s injury. They could use it via trade to acquire one player on an expiring contract that fits within the exception. They could use it to acquire a veteran front-court rim protector to provide additional depth behind DeAndre Jordan, Nicolas Claxton, and now Blake Griffin.

The Nets also still have $5.3 million of their Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception (MLE) completely unused. It is now decreasing every day by $39,164. Despite the daily proration, they’ll still have the financial advantage over other contenders for top veterans that get bought out. The deadline for players to get waived and remain eligible for the postseason is April 9. If the Nets still haven’t used their MLE by then, it will still be worth just over $4 million.

Brooklyn has the means to be extremely aggressive in their pursuit of improving their championship odds. If they maximize their options, they could look as aggressive as the Cavaliers were in the 2014-15 season after they brought back LeBron James.