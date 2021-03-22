Trades that make a lot of sense: Aaron Gordon to Denver and more

Trade idea: Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier for Gary Harris, Paul Millsap, RJ Hampton, Bol Bol, Denver’s 2021 first-round pick (top 10 protected), and Denver’s 2026 first-round pick swap

Last week we went over six teams that were linked to Aaron Gordon to see what kind of packages they can offer for him right now. Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported that the price for Gordon would require a first-round pick and a young player. Some say it’s steep, but it’s very doable for several teams, including Denver.

The Nuggets accomplish several things in this deal. First, they get Gordon, who fills the void left by Jerami Grant. He fills that role perfectly as an athletic big who can guard wings and roll to the basket. The Magic’s price is met through Denver’s 2021 first-round pick and RJ Hampton. Paul Millsap would need to approve the trade since doing so would decrease his Bird rights to Non-Bird, but they should be enough as he’s currently earning $10 million. He may not even have those if traded to Orlando because he immediately becomes a buy-out candidate.

The Nuggets also get a familiar face in Evan Fournier for Gary Harris, whose potential gave Denver the confidence to trade Fournier in the first place. In exchange they get Bol Bol, whose attributes and skillset combination profiles as the type of player the Magic front office like. For taking on an additional year of Harris at $20.9 million, the Magic get a future first-round swap from the Nuggets. Both teams remain under the luxury tax, but Orlando would need to clear two roster spots prior to making this trade.

This package may seem like a bit much on Denver’s end, but they may have to get aggressive and make a splash like this to improve their championship odds. Harris has been unavailable and ineffective when he does play, and Millsap continues to slowly decline. Turning both into two really good starters while keeping great contributors such as Will Barton and JaMychal Green off the bench significantly improves them.

Another thing that could hold them back from doing this are the inevitable massive luxury tax payments it would take to re-sign Fournier and Gordon as well as potentially extending Michael Porter Jr. All three of those players could command north of $20 million annually. That is going to result in a very expensive core on top of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray already on maximum contracts.

In this deal, Orlando takes a step back in what is looking like a lost season due to injuries. They get two young players to develop as well as an additional pick to give them a head start for 2021-22. Having Harris’ salary for one year isn’t so bad considering the Magic weren’t going to have cap space in 2021 anyways.