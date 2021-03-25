NBA trade intel: The latest on Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier

Several impactful players are in serious discussions to be traded with the NBA trade deadline hours away.
Here’s the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered on some of the top players mentioned on the trade market.
Aaron Gordon
In trade talks with the Denver Nuggets, the Magic would prefer Will Barton over Gary Harris in a potential Aaron Gordon deal, league sources told HoopsHype. Barton has a $14.6 million player option for next season while Harris is owed a guaranteed $20.9 million. Orlando also has interest in rookie guard RJ Hampton while Denver is reluctant to trade Bol Bol as part of the trade package for Gordon.
The Boston Celtics are offering one of Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford as part of their Gordon trade package in talks with the Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype.
During trade conversations with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Gordon, the Orlando Magic coveted Jaden McDaniels, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Minnesota was reluctant to move the rookie forward.
Evan Fournier
The New York Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for Evan Fournier, league sources told HoopsHype.
Fournier appeals to the Knicks due to his ability to improve the team in the short-term for a better chance to compete for a better playoff spot and his expiring contract.
Keep an eye on Kevin Knox as a potential trade chip as executives around the league say he’s available.
