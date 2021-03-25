NBA trade intel: The latest on Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier

In trade talks with the Denver Nuggets, the Magic would prefer Will Barton over Gary Harris in a potential Aaron Gordon deal, league sources told HoopsHype. Barton has a $14.6 million player option for next season while Harris is owed a guaranteed $20.9 million. Orlando also has interest in rookie guard RJ Hampton while Denver is reluctant to trade Bol Bol as part of the trade package for Gordon.

The Boston Celtics are offering one of Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford as part of their Gordon trade package in talks with the Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype.

During trade conversations with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Gordon, the Orlando Magic coveted Jaden McDaniels, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Minnesota was reluctant to move the rookie forward.