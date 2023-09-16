There are a handful of ways NBA players can earn more money on top of their base salaries. The most common way is through incentives where players earn extra cash if they or their teams meet specific performance-based criteria.

Another type of bonus is a trade kicker, where players earn extra money if traded during the duration of their contract. They can be negotiated into a veteran contract or extension for up to 15 percent of the player’s remaining base contract. If a player has multiple years left on his contract, the trade bonus is distributed evenly to the remaining years except those with pending options.

Below is a list of every player that would have their salaries increased if traded this season. It includes what their current trade bonus is if moved before the season starts and what the prorated amount would look like if dealt at the trade at the deadline. The exact date of the deadline hasn’t been decided yet, but we’ll use February 15, 2024 as a placeholder since it is the same amount of days into the season as last season’s deadline. If a player isn’t eligible to be moved right now, his prorated amount for the day he is trade-eligible is listed.