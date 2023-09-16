There are a handful of ways NBA players can earn more money on top of their base salaries. The most common way is through incentives where players earn extra cash if they or their teams meet specific performance-based criteria.
Another type of bonus is a trade kicker, where players earn extra money if traded during the duration of their contract. They can be negotiated into a veteran contract or extension for up to 15 percent of the player’s remaining base contract. If a player has multiple years left on his contract, the trade bonus is distributed evenly to the remaining years except those with pending options.
Below is a list of every player that would have their salaries increased if traded this season. It includes what their current trade bonus is if moved before the season starts and what the prorated amount would look like if dealt at the trade at the deadline. The exact date of the deadline hasn’t been decided yet, but we’ll use February 15, 2024 as a placeholder since it is the same amount of days into the season as last season’s deadline. If a player isn’t eligible to be moved right now, his prorated amount for the day he is trade-eligible is listed.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Salary: $45,640,084
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $3,934,532
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $3,934,532
Giannis Antetokounmpo has made comments this offseason that suggest his future in Milwaukee isn’t rock solid. In the unlikely event he were to be traded this season, he would get a small bonus adding $1.98 million to his 2023-24 and 2024-25 salaries.
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
Salary: $45,640,084
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $1,967,266
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $1,967,266
The salary cap has risen fast enough for this year’s maximum salary to surpass Kawhi Leonard’s maximum contract he signed two years ago. Because of this, he would receive a small bonus if traded this season.
Jimmy Butler (Miami)
Salary: $45,183,960
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $4,846,780
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $4,846,780
Jimmy Butler seems set to finish his career with the Heat with his three-year extension set to kick in. In the unlikely event he is traded, he would get a small bonus since his first-year salary is slightly below the max.
Klay Thompson (Golden State)
Salary: $43,219,440
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $4,387,910
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,235,488
Klay Thompson seems more likely to get a team-friendly extension this season than get traded. He is the last remaining starter from the 2022 championship team yet to sign a new long-term deal.
Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)
Salary: $40,600,080
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (February 7): $8,862,920
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $8,582,920
Anthony Davis cannot be traded until February after signing a maximum extension last month. He is set to remain with the Lakers long-term after committing to them for the next four seasons.
Luka Doncic (Dallas)
Salary: $40,064,220
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $2,226,240
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,226,240
The Mavericks may already be on the clock in regard to Luka Doncic after a disappointing season. In the event he demands a trade in the next few seasons, he would receive a small bonus.
Zach LaVine (Chicago)
Salary: $40,064,220
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $2,226,240
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,226,240
The Bulls have listened to offers for Zach LaVine and could eventually move him or another core starter if they can’t reach expectations. If traded this season, his bonus would be limited to the difference between his salary and the $40.8 million maximum salary.
Trae Young (Atlanta)
Salary: $40,064,220
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $2,968,320
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,968,320
Trae Young remains on teams’ radars if he and the Hawks ever decide to part ways. He will look to have a bounce-back season closer to his All-NBA form from 2021-22.
Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)
Salary: $37,270,150
Trade Bonus Percentage: 5 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $1,963,508
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $677,072
Tobias Harris’ five-year, $180 million contract included a 5 percent trade bonus. The Sixers could more easily find a trade for him this year now that he’s on an expiring salary.
Kyrie Irving (Dallas)
Salary: $37,037,037
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (December 15): $9,895,274
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $7,915,708
Kyrie Irving didn’t get a maximum contract but got a lucrative deal where he’s set to earn $40 million annually. A trade could get him closer to earning a maximum salary with his sizeable 15 percent trade bonus.
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)
Salary: $36,016,200
Trade Bonus Percentage: 5 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $1,800,810
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $620,969
Karl-Anthony Towns has a small trade bonus that was negotiated in his 2019 maximum extension. Since his supermax extension won’t have set cap hits until the 2024 offseason, his trade bonus would only apply to this year if traded.
James Harden (Philadelphia)
Salary: $35,640,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $5,346,000
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $1,843,448
James Harden remains on standby for a trade out of Philadelphia which could take a couple more months. He would receive a $5.3 million trade bonus if traded before the season starts but would prorate down to $1.8 million if traded on deadline day.
Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
Salary: $33,833,400
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $10,477,440
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $7,152,434
Brandon Ingram’s bonus would raise his salary close to his maximum amount if traded this season. He seems likely to play out the season with the Pelicans in hopes of qualifying for a supermax extension next summer.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Salary: $33,386,850
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $2,473,600
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,473,600
Teams have finally given up hope on the idea of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander asking out of Oklahoma City. He would receive a small trade bonus in the unlikely event he does get moved.
Jayson Tatum (Boston)
Salary: $32,600,060
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $2,810,380
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,810,380
Jayson Tatum has a small trade bonus but he is set to remain in Boston long-term. He has already qualified for the supermax and can sign it with the Celtics as soon as next offseason.
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte)
Salary: $31,500,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $4,725,000
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $1,555,603
The Hornets seem ready to move on from the Gordon Hayward era. He could be easier to trade now that he’s on an expiring contract and would get a nice bonus in such a scenario.
Julius Randle (New York)
Salary: $28,226,880
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $7,983,360
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $5,461,522
Julius Randle played to the value of his recent extension with an All-NBA season. He would stand to get a large trade bonus if the Knicks ever decide to trade him.
Jalen Brunson (New York)
Salary: $26,346,666
Trade Bonus Percentage: 10 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $5,130,666
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $3,404,506
Jalen Brunson got a small trade bonus negotiated into his contract that could potentially increase his earnings over the next two seasons. He seems unlikely to be moved considering he’s on such a great deal.
Kyle Kuzma (Washington)
Salary: $25,568,182
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (January 15): $11,670,552
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $10,987,264
Kyle Kuzma took advantage of his Bird rights and secured a lucrative deal with the Wizards. He got the annual salary he was seeking and could earn much more if traded thanks to his trade bonus, which would increase his next four salaries.
Draymond Green (Golden State)
Salary: $22,321,429
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (December 15): $13,195,812
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $12,002,772
Draymond Green took a significant pay cut to help the Warriors manage their luxury tax bill this season. If they decide to break up the core earlier than expected, Green would receive a large trade bonus divided over the next three seasons if moved.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta)
Salary: $18,700,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $7,797,000
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $5,959,242
Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to become trade-eligible this week once the trade restriction from his recent extension expires. His salary would help the Hawks in salary matching in a trade for one of their targets, like Pascal Siakam.
Dejounte Murray (Atlanta)
Salary: $18,214,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (January 10): $13,518,596
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $12,968,852
Dejounte Murray cannot be traded for several months now after signing his maximum allowable extension amount with the Hawks. If he ever gets moved, he would get a nice bonus added to the next four years of his deal from the trade kicker he got negotiated into his extension.
Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans)
Salary: $15,435,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: Lesser of 15 percent and $1 million
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $1,000,000
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $798,362
Jonas Valanciunas could be available for trade as the Pelicans seek an upgrade at center. His trade bonus is currently worth $1 million but would prorate to roughly $800,000 if traded at the trade deadline.
Austin Reaves (LA Lakers)
Salary: $12,015,150
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (January 15): $4,979,658
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $4,658,565
Austin Reaves seems set to remain with the Lakers long-term after his breakout performance last season. He got the maximum allowable contract the Lakers could give him with all the bells and whistles, including a player option and trade bonus, which would be distributed to his next three salaries.
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee)
Salary: $11,710,818
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $3,643,366
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,492,474
Bobby Portis was rewarded with the maximum allowable contract the Bucks could give him after taking a temporary pay cut in 2021-22. He’s one of their few large moveable salaries good for a trade outside of their starters but the Bucks have depended on him more for center minutes last year.
Matisse Thybulle (Portland)
Salary: $10,500,000
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (January 15): $2,477,456
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $2,196,854
The Mavericks tried to pry Matisse Thybulle away from the Trail Blazers with a three-year deal including a player option and trade bonus. It didn’t scare Portland as they immediately matched but he could become a trade candidate down the line.
Isaiah Hartenstein (New York)
Salary: $9,245,121
Trade Bonus Percentage: 5 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $409,756
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $141,295
Isaiah Hartenstein is another Knicks player with a small trade bonus negotiated into his contract. He seems like a good bet to remain with them this season rather than getting traded.
Caleb Martin (Miami)
Salary: $6,802,950
Trade Bonus Percentage: 15 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $1,020,443
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $351,877
Caleb Martin could be included in a potential trade for the Heat to acquire Damian Lillard. If traded before the season begins, he would get an extra $1 million.
Jalen Smith (Indiana)
Salary: $5,043,773
Trade Bonus Percentage: 10 percent
Trade Bonus Amount (Current): $504,377
Trade Bonus Amount (Trade Deadline): $173,923
Jalen Smith was set to lose a significant portion of his salary after the Suns declined the last two years of his rookie-scale contract. He got that money back from the Pacers and could get a little more if they trade him this season.