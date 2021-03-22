Trade rumor rankings: Harrison Barnes, Lonzo Ball and more

A player who could really help out contenders for the stretch run of the season is Aaron Gordon, whose versatility on both ends of the floor is quite unique as a guy who can defend multiple positions, as well as handle the basketball and create for others out of the frontcourt.

And according to The Athletic, the Orlando Magic swingman has formally requested a trade from the club, which it’s hard to blame him for, as his name has popped up in rumors pretty much every recent season:

Aaron Gordon is ready for a relocation, as sources tell The Athletic that he asked Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman for a trade through his representative in February. But will he land in Boston before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday? The Celtics have certainly been trying.

Besides the Celtics, other clubs who have been reported to have an interest in Gordon are the Rockets (your guess is as good as ours as to why a rebuilding Houston team would want a veteran like Gordon right now), the Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers, the latter two of whom could really his services on the defensive end come playoff time.

Regardless, after years of constant scuttle surrounding his future with the team, it looks like Gordon could finally be on the move from Orlando. Now, we’ll finally be able to truly answer the question: How would Gordon do on a contender where he’s tasked with less responsibility as a scorer and more as just a role player?

