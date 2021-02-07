Trade rumor rankings: Andre Drummond, Lonzo Ball and more

After a productive season and change with the club, Rose’s time with the Pistons appears close to over, as reported most recently by The Athletic:

The Derrick Rose era in Detroit is nearing a resolution, as the two sides are working to sort out his future. The New York Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire the Pistons guard, a move that would reunite the former league MVP with head coach Tom Thibodeau, sources tell The Athletic. The Pistons and Rose mutually agreed that a trade would be best for both sides, per sources.

That it came to this between the two parties is not surprising, as Rose is a proven commodity playing for the team with the worst record in the league right now, so obviously, his name was going to come up in trade discussions.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are currently 11-13, good for seventh in the East, and could use another bucket-getting ball-handler in their rotation, as well as someone with the veteran leadership abilities of Rose.

Nevertheless, a Rose move to New York isn’t a done deal quite yet, and other teams could sneak in at any given moment to secure his services. One such team could be the Los Angeles Clippers, as theorized by Scotto:

Those Early Bird Rights could appeal more to a team like the Clippers, given their salary cap situation. The Clippers are right at the hard cap, so they either have totrade equal salary or decrease salary in a trade. A potential offer of Lou Williams and Mfiondu Kabengele theoretically could make sense from a salary cap perspective. The Clippers also have three of Detroit’s second-round picks from 2024-26, which they acquired in the Luke Kennard trade.

Regardless, we almost certainly will never see Rose suit up for the Pistons again. And according to Shams Charania, a deal could be made by the end of Super Bowl Sunday:

The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2021

UPDATE: Derrick Rose headed to New York

For more on the Derrick Rose trade front, click here.