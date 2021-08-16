Trade rumor rankings: Goran Dragic, Pascal Siakam and more

We’re getting deeper into the offseason now with Summer League set to culminate this week, and with that, comes some peace and calm in the NBA transaction world… everywhere except on the trade market.

Just on Sunday, we got a report of a relatively noteworthy trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies that would send Eric Bledsoe back to the team that drafted him, Los Angeles, in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu.

Beyond that deal, we’re also starting to see a steady stream of trade rumors involving players outside of the major names we’ve been hearing for months now.

Below, check out the latest installment of our Trade Rumor Rankings series, which ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the previous seven days.