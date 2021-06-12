Trade rumor rankings: CJ McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis and more

Like McCollum, another player who it was obvious would immediately have to deal with trade speculation after his team’s premature playoff departure was Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis just hasn’t been impactful enough in his role with the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic’s sidekick, and one might even argue the Latvian big man actually regressed to being the team’s No. 3 option on offense this season behind Tim Hardaway Jr.

The problem is, Porzingis’ contract – he’s owed north of $101 million over the next three seasons, with the final year of the deal having a player option on it for good measure – is even scarier than Love’s, and while Love has the benefit of having been part of a championship team in his personal history, Porzingis hasn’t looked like a title-winning No. 2-caliber player with Dallas.

And that’s without even mentioning Porzingis’ troublesome injury history.

So which franchise would reasonably take on that money without asking the Mavericks for sweetener – and a good amount of it – to do so?

Reports from ESPN and The Ringer both stated as much this week, with the former reporting the following:

Those injuries – and the resulting diminished mobility – made him a defensive liability, and they are among the reasons it would be difficult for Dallas to get value for Porzingis in a trade. He is owed $101.5 million over the next three seasons, a contract that executives and scouts around the league view as an albatross.

And the latter stating what follows:

The trouble here is that the Dallas Mavericks are facing a challenge to make massive changes to the roster. Porzingis has two seasons left plus a player option for a third year left on his contract, and teams don’t want him if they try to trade him. Mark Cuban denied previous reports that the Mavericks shopped Porzingis but at the least league sources have told me interest in Porzingis is ‘minimal’. Teams are scared off by the money, the health, and possibly his diminishing production.

Dallas’ best bet might be to rework the offense a bit this offseason in hopes of getting Porzingis more involved and looking more like his former All-Star self, a tough ask considering just how dominant the maestro Luka Doncic has been with the ball in his hands since joining the franchise.

