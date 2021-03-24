Trade rumor rankings: Norman Powell, Evan Fournier and more

Another forward who it’d be surprising to see traded this week is Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins, who told a local radio station just yesterday that he expects to remain a Hawk through tomorrow’s trade deadline, and that he’d like to remain in Atlanta his whole career:

John Collins is asked if he expects to be a Hawk come Thursday night: "I expect to be; but, on the other hand, I understand that this is a business and my phone could be blowing up… but I do expect to be a Hawk." — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) March 24, 2021

John Collins: "I want to stay. I want to be true to Atlanta for my entire career… it means something to me. I want to be here. I want my future to be here." — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) March 24, 2021

That, plus the fact that the Hawks have surged smack dab into the Eastern Conference playoff picture thanks to their strong play over the past weeks, has helped change the thinking here as far as Collins’ future, both short-term and long-term, with Atlanta.

Sports Illustrated today reported that the asking price for Collins remains very high heading into the home stretch prior to the deadline, but that the Charlotte Hornets could be a team to watch on that front:

Atlanta is still discussing Collins, though it doesn’t appear the Hawks are willing to part with Collins for anything less than a combination of young players and draft picks. Collins made an impassioned plea to remain with the Hawks on Tuesday, and rival execs say Atlanta has not operated like a team eager to move him. A team to watch is Charlotte, which could cobble together a Devonte’ Graham/Cody Zeller/draft pick package. The Hornets desperately need frontcourt help and likely would be willing to pay the 23-year old Collins, a restricted free agent this summer, more than the four-year, $90 million extension he turned down last fall.

Regardless, it looks like the explosive, floor-spacing power forward will be with the Hawks past Thursday.

For the latest on the John Collins trade front, click here.