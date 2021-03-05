Trade rumor rankings: Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon and more

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has long been rumored to be a potential target for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who likely – and rightfully – believe his defensive versatility would fit nicely alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those rumors sprung back up this week, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting the following:

Minnesota has shown interest in power forwards around the league, including Atlanta’s John Collins and Orlando’s Aaron Gordon, sources said. Both players have significant asking prices in the marketplace.

Minnesota-based reporter Darren Wolfson likewise mentioned that the Wolves engaged Orlando in serious trade talks at some point this calendar year (via Skor North):

The Wolves had trade interest in Gordon last year, February-January of 2020. They talked to Orlando. They’ve been trying to trade for Aaron Gordon for a while. They view him as a really good fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns. So the Wolves have engaged Orlando in numerous talks. In fact, I’ll advance it here by saying I’m told that the Wolves made Orlando a pretty nice offer before Gordon got hurt sometime earlier this calendar year. So they talked to Orlando around draft time. Then at some point after the season started. I’m told they made some sort of offer. I don’t have specifics on what that offer entailed. Clearly, it wasn’t enough to get a deal done.

Gordon is now 25 and has two seasons left on his contract at a very reasonable price for a starter-level talent (he’s merely the 61st highest-paid-player this season), so it stands within reason Orlando wouldn’t let him go for cheap.

At the same time, Gordon is probably more attainable than a guy like John Collins, who has also come up a lot in recent scuttle connecting him with Minnesota, due to more his limited offensive game.

For the latest on the Aaron Gordon trade front, click here.