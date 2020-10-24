Trade rumor rankings: Victor Oladipo, Blake Griffin and more

The player with the fifth-most appearances in our Trade Rumors Page recently is Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward, coming off another campaign marred yet again by injuries but one where he did show flashes of his old self.

According to one report, Hayward is seen as damaged goods league-wide, so Boston will likely run things back with their current team next year. However, as if often the case with trade rumors, another report came out this week refuting that one, which stated that the Pacers are one team interested in the Butler product.

It’s unclear what a potential trade between the two teams might look like, though the Celtics do need big men and Indiana has two of them in Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis whose fit is far from seamless, so perhaps there’s something they could work out there with one of the two young centers.

Nevertheless, after coming just short of reaching the Finals three of the past four years, it would not be shocking to see Boston attempt to swing a big trade this offseason in an effort to get over the hump.

