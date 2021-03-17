Trade rumor rankings: Nikola Vucevic, Ricky Rubio and more

Although Harrison Barnes has been a popular name in trade rumors in recent weeks, especially when it concerns the Celtics, the latest this week, courtesy of Amick, indicates the Sacramento Kings may not be as willing to move him as many once thought.

What’s more, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, league sources are split as to whether Barnes will get traded in the next eight days, as one East executive said he believes Barnes will be “in play” while a scout in the East and a Western Conference executive both said they believe the veteran swingman will be staying put through the trade deadline.

For what it’s worth, Barnes is taking all the scuttle in stride, telling The Ringer:

“Honestly, It’s so funny especially with my relationship with the trade deadline in recent years. Honestly, I have no idea. I check Woj’s Twitter just as much as you probably do, and I mean, he would probably be the first person to let me know if I got traded, so I honestly have no idea. I mean every rumor, you know, sometimes when there’s smoke, there’s fire, a lot of times it’s a smokescreen. So I would say it’s up in the air.”

Regardless, the Kings are struggling this season and Barnes would seriously help a contender if one does pick him up, so expect the rumors surrounding him to continue for the time being.

