NBA trade intel: Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nemanja Bjelica and more

Aaron Gordon is one of the most talented players who has come up in trade rumors, but the price to obtain him is not cheap. To pry Gordon from the Magic, it would cost a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype.

The 25-year-old forward is entering the prime of his career while shooting a career-best 36.5 percent from beyond the arc and is owed a manageable $16.4 million for next season.

HoopsHype’s salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan recently examined potential trade destinations for Gordon, including the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Rockets, Celtics, Nuggets, and Pistons.

With Orlando on a nine-game losing streak, Gordon isn’t the only starter on the Magic drawing interest. Several teams have also expressed exploratory interest in guard Evan Fournier who’s in the final year of his contract, league sources told HoopsHype. Terrence Ross, whose contract declines over the next two seasons at $12.5 million and $11.5 million, could replace Fournier as a starter if the Frenchman leaves in free agency.

And yes, teams have called on Nikola Vucevic as well, but Orlando remains reluctant to part with its two-time All-Star during the best season of his career.